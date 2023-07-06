proteanTecs to Showcase the Future of Health and Performance Monitoring at DAC and SEMICON West 2023

Attendees invited to join the company’s exclusive events, demos and conference talks

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DESIGN AUTOMATION CONFERENCE (DAC) and SEMICON WEST – proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, will exhibit and speak at DAC and SEMICON West 2023. Attendees are invited to meet with proteanTecs’ experts at DAC booth #2449 from July 10-12, and SEMICON West booth #1834 from July 11-13. Visitors can request a meeting or private customer demo here.









proteanTecs’ DAC and SEMICON West booths will have collaborative demonstrations with partners Advantest, Teradyne, PDF Solutions and Global Unichip Corporation (GUC). To view the daily demo schedule, click here.

DAC featured events include:

Private Customer Demo Meetings : Select attendees can see a live demonstration of proteanTecs’ analytics solutions using customer data from a board designed for low power applications. This demo will showcase how proteanTecs enabled a data center customer to significantly reduce their overall power consumption by leveraging reliability-aware power management while also enhancing their chip with in-field continuous performance monitoring. Request a meeting here.

: Select attendees can see a live demonstration of proteanTecs’ analytics solutions using customer data from a board designed for low power applications. This demo will showcase how proteanTecs enabled a data center customer to significantly reduce their overall power consumption by leveraging reliability-aware power management while also enhancing their chip with in-field continuous performance monitoring. Request a meeting here. Exclusive Interactive Demo : “Uncovering Blind Spots: Reliability Monitoring of Chiplet-Based Designs” will reveal silicon results from the use of proteanTecs’ die-to-die interconnect monitoring solutions in a GUC 5nm chip. This session will be held on Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m. PDT on the 3 rd Floor, Room 3018. Pre-registration is required here.

: “Uncovering Blind Spots: Reliability Monitoring of Chiplet-Based Designs” will reveal silicon results from the use of proteanTecs’ die-to-die interconnect monitoring solutions in a 5nm chip. This session will be held on Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m. PDT on the 3 Floor, Room 3018. here. Design Panel: “The Industry 4.0 Revolution of Semiconductor Design” will include panelists from Microsoft, Alphawave Semi, Cadence and proteanTecs and will be moderated by Semiconductor Engineering. This panel will be held on Wednesday, July 12 at 3 p.m. PDT at the DAC Pavilion on Level 2 of the Exhibit Hall.

SEMICON West featured events include:

Test Vision Symposium Panel: Panelists from Intel, PDF Solutions, proteanTecs and Archon Design Solutions will take the stage for a discussion on “From Design to In-Field and Back: The Future of Semiconductor Testing.” Moderated by Semiconductor Engineering, this panel will be held on Thursday, July 13 at 3:40 p.m. PDT at the Exhibition Level, Room 9.

Test Vision Symposium Poster: In collaboration with Advantest, proteanTecs’ poster “Realtime Deep Data Adaptive Testing for Die-to-Die Interfaces” will be viewable on Wednesday, July 12 from 3:15–5 p.m. PDT.

“DAC and SEMICON West are two of the industry’s prominent events, each shedding light on a different aspect of bringing advanced electronic systems to market,” said Tamar Naishlos, VP of Marketing at proteanTecs. “We are happy for the opportunity to showcase the breadth and depth of our end-to-end solutions, spanning from design to production and in field. Momentum is on our side as the industry understands the mainstream need for health and performance monitoring and why deep data telemetry is needed to break down existing data silos and enhance systems with in-mission visibility powered by analytics.”

To attend DAC, register here.

To attend SEMICON West, register here.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company’s deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.

