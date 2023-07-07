Renesas Included in “MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index” for the First Time

Selected by All Six ESG Indices Adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund in Japan

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Automotive–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has been selected as a constituent of the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index for the first time. With the inclusion in this major ESG investment index, Renesas has joined the top tier of Japanese corporations and is now listed on all six ESG indices adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), one of the largest public pension funds in the world:





The MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index consists of selected stocks from top Japanese companies that have large market capitalization and demonstrated strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance within their respective industries. It assesses and selects companies with high ESG evaluations within each industry, with a target of 50% of market capitalization in each industry according to the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®). As of June 2023, 242 companies have been selected for this index.

Since founding the Sustainability Promotion Office in 2020, Renesas has made significant progress in advancing ESG initiatives. In 2022, the company’s global efforts resulted in the inclusion in three ESG-related Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) indices and an “AA” rating from MSCI. Please refer to Renesas’ “2022 Sustainability Report” for more information about its ESG strategy and progress made during the fiscal year.

Renesas aims to build a safer, greener, and smarter society through sustainable products and solutions that make people’s lives easier. Its latest technologies are driving innovation in smart factories, smart homes, connected cars, electric vehicles (EVs), and more. Renesas strives to achieve a sustainable future and enhance the quality of life for people, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preserving natural resources.

