Odessa, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – July 13, 2023) – With the current level of industrial activity in West Texas, roadways are often crowded and in need of servicing to maintain safety standards. The traffic conditions across the region create dangerous circumstances for residents and traveling laborers alike. With this announcement, Reyna Law Firm aims to enhance public awareness in Odessa, West Texas, and New Mexico regarding the legal options available following car, truck, motorcycle, van, and other vehicle collisions that have resulted in injuries. Their team of personal injury lawyers offers their expertise to advise victims on potential next steps during settlement negotiations or injury lawsuit proceedings, as required.

Reyna Law Firm Announces Odessa Car Accident Injury Claim Services



The West Texas based law firm primarily assists individuals who are unsure of their options or may hesitate to take legal action against companies, often supported by major insurance providers. Thus, Reyna Law Firm’s new services provide car accident survivors in Odessa with continuous access to specialized injury attorneys who are well-equipped to work towards favorable outcomes.

Reyna Law Firm emphasizes that the process of initiating personal injury cases remains the same whether victims have been involved in accidents with company-affiliated vehicles or regular motorists. The firm maintains that the most crucial aspect is to promptly submit claims in accordance with statute of limitation rules.

According to JR Reyna, the lead attorney at Reyna Law Firm, “You have a limited time frame in which you must file your accident claim to have a chance at recovering compensation. When you collaborate with a car accident attorney in Texas, you can be assured that your lawyer is ready to investigate the accident and determine fault in order to successfully pursue a compensation claim against any responsible parties.”

In cases involving commercial vehicles, the employers of the at-fault drivers may be liable to pay for damages. At their Odessa offices, Reyna Law Firm diligently assesses liability by examining the accident alongside the insights provided by medical and financial experts consulted by their team.

The firm’s longstanding partnerships with such professionals enable them to accurately demonstrate the extent of injuries sustained by their clients in a court of law, as well as the potential costs of future treatment and therapy.

Under the leadership of JR Reyna, Reyna Law Firm continues to provide support to communities throughout Texas and New Mexico. This recent addition to their services complements their existing legal representation options in practice areas such as oilfield, pipeline, and refinery accident injury claims.

For interested parties in Odessa and the surrounding areas, further details about Reyna Law Firm and their comprehensive services can be found at https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lewis

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Reyna Law Firm Odessa

Address: 301 North Muskingum Avenue STE. A, Odessa, Texas 79761, United States

Website: https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/odessa

