RF Investment Partners Unveils New Brand Identity and Adds Top Talent to Fuel Momentum

RF is a private investment management firm with offices in New York, Chicago, and Dallas. With 30 investments across a diverse portfolio, RF is dedicated to providing innovative debt and structured equity solutions to growth-oriented companies. The firm’s new identity focuses on RF’s creative capital solutions and unwavering commitment to relationships, with an emphasis on its expertise in the software, healthcare services, and business services sectors.

“Since RF’s inception, our core values have stood at the heart of the firm, realized in the partnerships we are proud to uphold. We define our success through our relationships and take pride in bringing the human element to smart, innovative transactions,” said RF Co-Founder and Managing Partner Peter Rothschild. “Our new brand identity fully embraces and exhibits our mission, building on our unflinching commitment to put relationships first and provide value by ‘Thinking like founders. Acting like partners.’”

As part of the firm’s initiative to continue to invest in talent and expand the firm with a focus on its growing software platform, RF is also proud to announce the hiring of Collin Abert as Managing Director and Zach Friedman as Vice President, as well as Max Rothstein and Luke Chandra as Associates.

Chicago-based Managing Director Collin Abert is responsible for sourcing investment opportunities for the firm, evaluating and structuring new transactions, and working alongside RF’s management team partners to drive expansion. Prior to RF, Abert was a Principal at Lake Capital, where he focused on originating and evaluating investments, structuring transactions, leading due diligence, and partnering with existing portfolio companies. Before Lake Capital, Abert worked in the investment banking division of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Abert graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, earning his B.S. in Accountancy with a concentration in Finance.

Vice President Zach Friedman joins RF’s New York office, bringing deep technology sector expertise focused on sourcing and evaluating new investment opportunities, investment due diligence, and monitoring portfolio companies. Before RF, Friedman was a Vice President at TriplePoint Capital, where he was involved with underwriting and structuring credit transactions for technology companies. Prior to TriplePoint, he was with Level Equity and responsible for all stages of the investment process for software and technology businesses. He started his career as an investment banking Analyst at Jefferies. Friedman earned his B.A. in Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas.

As an Associate based in Chicago, Max Rothstein is responsible for evaluating new investment opportunities, investment due diligence, and monitoring portfolio companies. He comes to RF from Balmoral Advisors, where he worked as an Associate. Rothstein began his career as a commercial banking Analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co. He graduated from Ohio State University with a B.S. in Accounting.

Luke Chandra joins RF as an Associate based in New York. He is responsible for evaluating new investment opportunities, investment due diligence, and monitoring portfolio companies. Prior to joining RF, Chandra completed a summer analyst internship with Lincoln International before joining as a full-time investment banking Analyst. Chandra earned his B.B.A. from the University of Michigan with concentrations in Finance, Accounting, and Business Law.

“We are thrilled to welcome such an incredible roster to the firm that aligns with our new brand identity and secures our commitment to helping founders take their business to the next level,” said RF Co-Founder and Managing Partner Peter Fidler. “Our core values are interwoven into every business decision we make, from who we hire to how we partner with our portfolio companies. RF is proud to expand our team and launch a new brand that reflects not only who we are today but symbolizes an exciting future of growth and success for our partners and portfolio companies.”

