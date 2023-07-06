RobotLAB Expands “AI, Robotics & the Future of Work” Lineup

Highly Anticipated Event to Explore Robotics Integration & Impact from Multidisciplinary Perspectives

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RobotLAB, the world’s premier robotics integrator that has delivered impactful business innovations and solutions for more than 15 years, has added to its lineup of experts for next week’s highly anticipated “AI, Robotics & the Future of Work” summit on Wednesday, July 12, at 11 a.m. (CT). The educational event will discuss the transformative potential of AI and robotics in the workforce, highlighting both the challenges and opportunities such technologies present. Packed with insightful, interactive discussions led by thought-leaders in machine learning, marketing, economics, the public sector and more, the summit can be attended in-person at RobotLAB’s new state-of-the-art headquarters in Southlake, Texas, or virtually through Zoom by registering.









Limited seating is available in-person. Please visit www.robotlab.com/futureofwork to RSVP for virtual or in-person attendance.

Learn more about the event from RobotLAB founder and CEO, Elad Inbar, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8p0Y4SvmtS0.

The expanded “AI, Robotics & the Future of Work” lineup now includes:

“As robotics and AI have become widely discussed – and in some cases, controversial – we are excited to host the AI, Robotics & the Future of Work summit to provide professional, cross-disciplinary perspectives on how robotics and AI will impact and enhance the workplace across many industries, including hospitality, assisted living, janitorial, education and more,” said RobotLAB Founder and CEO, Elad Inbar. “We believe that by making AI and robotics more accessible and relatable, we can empower individuals and businesses to confidently embrace these innovations and seize their immense potential. This summit will serve as a safe space for such conversations and help to educate business leaders on the benefits and proper implementation of AI and robotics in the workforce.”

Since its founding in 2007, RobotLAB has provided turnkey robotics solutions to companies of all sizes in industries including foodservice, hospitality, banking, education, assisted-living, education, cleaning, delivery, and hospitals. As labor becomes increasingly expensive and scarce, RobotLAB helps businesses harness the power of robotics to improve bottom-lines and employee retention by reallocating routine tasks to automated technologies. To improve the availability of robotics access nationwide, RobotLAB recently launched a first-of-its-kind robotics integration franchise program in 40 U.S. states, with remaining states expected to finalize before the end of 2023.

To learn more about the event, visit www.robotlab.com/futureofwork. To learn more about RobotLAB and its industry-leading portfolio, visit www.robotlab.com.

About RobotLAB

Since 2007, RobotLAB has guided businesses to dramatic bottom-line increases by helping them harness and leverage the immense power of automation. Catering to an array of economically critical industries that span education, finance, healthcare, delivery and hospitality, RobotLAB provides robotic business solutions that improve ROI and enhance the user experience. With a multitude of in-house teams and department specialists, the company remains focused on a seamless integration process that begins with an in-depth assessment of client needs. Sales and delivery experts ensure proper product immersion while implementation and installation professionals ensure peak performance. In a world replete with business uncertainties, RobotLAB ensures operational consistency through technology. In 2023, RobotLAB launched the first robotics integration franchise program to best serve growing demand for robotics across the U.S. in nearly all business sectors. To franchise with RobotLAB, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise.

