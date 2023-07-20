Savvy Wealth Unveils Fully Integrated, AI-Powered Advisor Platform Designed for Modern Financial Advisors

New platform includes a proprietary CRM system, client portal, marketing automation, and compliance and back-office support to provide advisors with unprecedented efficiency

Harnessing the power of generative AI, the new platform efficiently automates and streamlines processes like new account onboarding, client portfolio recommendations, ongoing financial planning, and personalized communications across multiple marketing channels. Supported by Savvy Wealth’s proprietary AI-powered CRM, it caters to modern advisors serving high-net-worth clients, providing them with the necessary software and tools to customize service offerings and strengthen client relationships.

“Wealth management industry data tells us that ‘all-in-one’ platforms have failed to gain significant market share. Realizing the largely untapped potential of AI-driven efficiency, we saw an opportunity for our talented team to change that narrative and build our own solution from the ground up,” said Ritik Malhotra, co-founder and CEO of Savvy Wealth. “Listening to our advisors, we designed our platform to eliminate the challenges caused by fragmented technology, double data entry, and manual workflows that have historically plagued advisors and hindered their growth.”

Savvy Wealth’s AI-powered advisor platform aims to revolutionize the way advisors manage, operate, and scale their business. Its new technology offerings include:

In-House Built CRM: Consolidating various client and prospect data sources into a single interface, Savvy Wealth’s AI-driven CRM dramatically reduces manual data entry. This nimble solution is able to run powerful and complex automations, specifically tailored to the needs of Savvy’s advisors, to provide enhanced client engagement and relationship management.

In addition to the new advisor platform, Savvy Wealth’s technology stack includes tax-optimized, risk-adjusted portfolios thanks to the recent launch of Savvy Direct Indexing. This tool enables Savvy’s advisors to build personalized, tax-efficient, values-aligned portfolios customized to their high-net-worth clients’ unique environmental, social, and governance (ESG) preferences. Comprehensive in scope, Savvy Wealth’s platform also offers held-away retirement account management, trust and estate planning, financial planning, and investment management solutions that provide access to several alternative asset classes.

Savvy Wealth also provides the software backbone that enables growth-minded advisors to streamline back-office tasks with its internal operations team, including performance reporting, compliance and more. Using generative AI, Savvy Wealth simplifies many compliance-oriented tasks that traditionally involve manual data entry, note-taking, and logging of client communications, simplifying the overall process.

“As one of the fortunate few to experience the advisor platform in its early stages, I’m pleased to confirm it’s been nothing short of a game-changer for me,” said Brent Boden, Principal Wealth Manager at Savvy Advisors who focuses on medical professional clients. “I’ve used other systems in the past, but none have come close to the efficiency and ease of use that the advisor platform offers. At Savvy, I have everything I need for my practice in one centralized place and it’s clear to me that this integrated technology represents the future of wealth management.”

Advisors who partner with Savvy Wealth receive equity ownership similar to tech industry employees and founders, along with competitive compensation and revenue earn-outs. Those interested in learning more about the firm’s offering for advisors and their clients can visit Savvy Wealth’s recently revamped website at savvywealth.com.

About Savvy Wealth

Savvy Wealth is a digital-first platform for financial advisors centered around modernizing human financial advice. Financial advisors who partner with Savvy Advisors Inc., leverage its purpose-built, AI-powered, integrated technology platform to help supercharge organic growth with cutting-edge software and sales and marketing automation. Savvy Wealth’s proprietary technology leverages generative AI to empower advisors to increase efficiency, scale revenue faster and spend more time focused on their clients. Follow Savvy on LinkedIn to stay up to date on the latest company news and updates.

Disclosure: Neither Savvy Wealth, nor Savvy Advisors compensates, directly or indirectly for testimonials provided herein. Testimonials are not provided by clients however testimonials represent a conflict of interest as both individuals may indirectly benefit from the endorsement they have provided.

