SentinelOne Investors: 8/7/2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

SentinelOne is a cybersecurity company purporting to have developed the first AI-powered Extended Detection and Response platform to render cybersecurity defense actually autonomous.

One of SentinelOne’s key business metrics is its “ARR,” which the Company defines as “the annualized revenue run rate of our subscription and capacity contracts at the end of a reporting period, assuming contracts are renewed on their existing terms for customers that are under contracts with us.”

The action alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (a) that SentinelOne did not have effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (b) that, consequently, the Company overstated its ARR; and (c) that as a result, the Company overstated its guidance.

On June 1, 2023, after market close, SentinelOne announced that it was making “a one-time adjustment to ARR of $27.0 million or approximately 5% of total ARR.” The Company also lowered its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2024, from a range of $631 million to $640 million, to a range of $590 million to $600 million. In a letter to shareholders that day, SentinelOne explained that it had “discovered historical upsell and renewal recording inaccuracies relating to ARR on certain subscription and consumption contracts,” and that accordingly the Company was applying an estimated adjustment to the remaining quarters of fiscal year 2023. On this news, the price of SentinelOne’s stock fell $7.28 per share, or 35.14%, from a closing price of $20.72 on June 1, 2023, to close at $13.44 per share on June 2, 2023, on extremely elevated trading volume.

