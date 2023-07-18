Shockwave Medical Announces Details for Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2023 Results and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of transformational technologies for the treatment cardiovascular disease, will report financial results for the second quarter 2023 after market close on Monday, August 7, 2023. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Shockwave Medical management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference, which is taking place from Monday, August 7 – Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA.

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of these events on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com. Investors interested in dialing in to the second quarter 2023 Shockwave Medical earnings conference call on Monday August 7, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time may do so by dialing 877-704-4453 for domestic callers or 201-389-0920 for international callers, using conference ID: 13737256.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative products that are transforming the treatment of cardiovascular disease. Its first-of-its-kind Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) technology has transformed the treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by safely using sonic pressure waves to disrupt challenging calcified plaque, resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes. Shockwave has also recently acquired the Neovasc Reducer, which is under clinical investigation in the United States and is CE Marked in the European Union and the United Kingdom. By redistributing blood flow within the heart, the Reducer is designed to provide relief to the millions of patients worldwide suffering from refractory angina. Learn more at www.shockwavemedical.com and www.neovasc.com.

