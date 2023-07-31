SJW Group Announces 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results and Declares Dividend

Diluted earnings of $0.58 per share, an increase of $0.20 compared to $0.38 in the same quarter last year

$115.7 million investment in infrastructure projects in the first half of 2023

Constructive California Cost of Capital Decision providing Water Cost of Capital Mechanism (WCCM)-adjusted return on equity of 9.31%

Quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share declared

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.





“We are pleased with our financial results for the quarter, which demonstrate the strength of our water utility operations and our commitment to providing high-quality and reliable water service to our customers,” stated SJW Group Chair, CEO, and President, Eric W. Thornburg. “We continued to deliver on our growth strategy by investing in our water supply and infrastructure across our local operations, as well as securing a constructive decision in the California Cost of Capital proceeding. Our strong operating performance and continued strategic execution positions us well for the future.”

Operating Results

As noted in the company’s first quarter 2023 financial results, comparisons between 2023 and 2022 operating results are affected by and reflect the delay in San Jose Water Company’s (SJWC) 2022 to 2024 general rate case (GRC) proceeding. As a reminder, while the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved the settlement agreement and SJWC recorded the authorized revenue increase from the GRC in the fourth quarter of 2022, the revenue increase was retroactive back to January 1, 2022. This delayed recognition of GRC-authorized revenues affects quarter-over-quarter comparisons through 2023.

Operating results for the second quarter were also affected by the end of the declared drought emergency and mandatory conservation, as well as an unusually cool and wet season in California. We have experienced reduced water usage in Maine and Texas principally due to weather. As of April 11, 2023 SJWC was no longer afforded the revenue protections of the Water Conservation Memorandum Account (WCMA) and Water Conservation Expense Memorandum Account (WCEMA) that were in place to offset the effect of lower water usage due to mandatory conservation. On April 20, 2023 SJWC filed with the CPUC requesting continuation of the WCMA and WCEMA based on its water wholesaler’s declaration of a 15% voluntary water-use reduction goal. The CPUC has not issued a decision on SJWC’s filing and results for the quarter do not include any benefit from these two regulatory mechanisms beyond April 11. Weather and usage will continue to be a factor for the remainder of 2023.

Quarterly Operating Results

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $18.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, up 58% compared to $11.6 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily driven by rate filings in California and Maine, the delay in SJWC’s 2022 GRC, and a decrease in income taxes due to the release of uncertain tax position reserve.

Operating revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $156.9 million, up 5% compared to $149.0 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily driven by $14.7 million in rate filings, $1.4 million in earnings from regulatory mechanisms, and customer growth of $0.9 million; partially offset by lower customer usage of $9.0 million driven primarily by weather conditions.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were $125.7 million, up 3% compared to $122.6 million for the same quarter last year. This change in operating expenses reflects:

A slight increase in water production expenses of $2.2 million, or $61.9 million in the second quarter 2023 compared to $59.7 million in the same quarter last year.

An increase in depreciation and amortization of $0.9 million primarily due to increases in new utility plant additions.

A decrease in maintenance expenses of $0.6 million primarily due to timing of contract work and materials expense.

An increase in taxes other than income of $0.3 million.

The effective consolidated income tax rates for the second quarter of June 30, 2023 and 2022 were approximately (9)% and 17%, respectively. The lower effective tax rate was primarily due to the partial release of uncertain tax position reserve.

Operating Results Year-to-Date

Net income for the first half of 2023 was $29.8 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, up 95% compared to $15.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by rate filings in California and Maine, and the delay in SJWC’s 2022 GRC.

Operating revenue for the first half of 2023 was $294.2 million, up 8% compared to $273.3 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by $32.1 million in rate filings, $2.4 million earnings from regulatory mechanisms, and customer growth of $1.9 million; partially offset by lower customer usage of $15.6 million driven primarily by weather conditions.

Operating expenses for the first six months of June 2023 were $237.8 million, up 3% compared to $230.4 million for the same period last year. This change in operating expenses reflects:

A slight increase in water production expenses of $2.9 million, or $108.9 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to $106.1 million in the same period last year.

A decrease in the gain on sale of nonutility properties of $5.5 million due to the recording of a non-recurring sale of non-utility properties in 2022, and no recorded gain on the sale of nonutility properties in 2023.

A decrease in depreciation and amortization of $0.4 million primarily due to a $2.4 million one-time impact related to amortization on certain Cupertino concession assets in 2022 offset by increases in depreciation related new utility plant additions.

A decrease in maintenance expenses of $1.2 million primarily due to timing of contract work and materials expense.

The effective consolidated income tax rates for the first six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were approximately (1)% and 18%, respectively. The lower effective tax rate was primarily due to the partial release of uncertain tax position reserve.

Capital Expenditures

During the first six months of 2023, SJW Group invested $115.7 million in infrastructure and water supply, which is approximately 45% of the 2023 capital expenditures budget.

SJW Group plans to invest more than $1.6 billion in capital over the next 5 years to build and maintain its water and wastewater operations, and install PFAS treatment, subject to regulatory approvals and availability of funding.

Rate Activity and Regulatory Updates

California

On June 29, 2023 the CPUC issued a final decision in the Cost of Capital (CoC) proceeding for SJWC and other Class A water utilities for the years 2022 through 2024. The prospective decision continued the WCCM, previously authorized in the past CoC decisions. The WCCM provides for adjustments to SJWC’s return on equity and cost of debt if the average Moody’s Aa utility bond index rate between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022 varies by more than 100 basis points when compared to the same period from the prior year. The index rate in that period increased 103 basis points, surpassing the required WCCM trigger.

SJWC filed Advice Letter No. 598 to trigger the WCCM on June 30, 2023. On July 31, 2023 the company expects to file a separate advice letter to implement new rates that reflect a WCCM-adjusted return on equity of 9.31%, a cost of debt of 5.26%, and an overall rate of return of 7.47%. In accordance with the CoC final decision, new rates will be effective as of the date of the filing.

Connecticut

The Connecticut Water Company filed an application with the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for $11.5 million in projects completed through the Water Infrastructure and Conservation Adjustment (WICA). The company expects a decision on that application and an effective date of any authorized increase in the fourth quarter of 2023. If approved as filed, the requested increase would generate approximately $1.3 million in annualized revenues, and the cumulative WICA would be 7.38%. The cumulative WICA cap between general rate cases is 10%.

Maine

On July 3, 2023 Maine Water Company requested that the Maine Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) authorize a temporary annualized revenue increase of $1.5 million in its Biddeford Saco Division. The request is related to Maine Water’s March 2023 filing with the MPUC for a $2.9 million revenue increase to recover the operating expenses and increased borrowing costs of the $60 million Saco River Drinking Water Resource Center that went in-service in June 2022. The temporary revenue increase requested represents the uncontested amount between the company and the Office of Public Advocate. The authorization of temporary rates and the final amount of the revenue increase in the general rate case will be determined by the MPUC. A final decision on the general rate case request of $2.9 million is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

On June 30, 2023 a water infrastructure surcharge was filed with the MPUC for the company’s Camden Rockland Division. If approved as requested, annualized revenues generated would be $158,000. A decision is expected in the third quarter of 2023.

Texas

On July 24, 2023 the Texas Public Utilities Commission (PUCT) approved Texas Water Company’s (TWC) application to acquire KT Water Development. KT Water Development provides service to approximately 570 residential water connections. We expect to close on the acquisition during the third quarter. The PUCT’s final decision that transfers the Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) to TWC is expected in the fourth quarter, which is when we anticipate approval of our request for fair market value and filed rate doctrine treatment.

On June 15, 2023 the PUCT approved the application for the transfer of 520 acres of water CCN and 314 acres of sewer CCN from the San Antonio Water System’s to TWC’s CCN. No customers were transferred as part of the transaction.

On April 10, 2023 TWC filed an application with the PUCT to acquire the Elm Ridge water system that serves 21 residential customers. TWC has asked for filed rate doctrine treatment, which allows the acquiring utility’s current rates to be applied at the time of acquisition.

TWC’s application for a system improvement charge (SIC) is pending before the PUCT. We expect the PUCT to issue a final decision on the application by the end of the first quarter of 2024. The SIC would allow TWC to add certain utility plant additions made since 2020 to its rate base, thereby increasing revenue and avoiding the immediate need for a general rate case. The SIC is projected to increase TWC’s water revenue by $1.6 million and sewer revenue by $29 thousand within one year of the SIC’s approval.

ESG Initiatives & Recognition

Institutional Shareholder Services’ (ISS) most recent review of the company’s ESG activities shows that among its U.S. water utility peers, SJW Group is tied for second in overall environmental score, third for overall social score, and has the second highest overall governance score possible. The company has again been recognized with a Prime status by ISS ESG. Prime status is awarded to those companies with an ESG performance above the sector-specific PRIME threshold.

So far this year in 2023, SJW Group is progressing on new initiatives to reduce the use of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions. We have achieved 50% of our 2023 fleet electrification goal in California and are on track to reach our goal of replacing 25 internal combustion powered vehicles with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in 2023. In total, BEVs and biofueled vehicles constitute 32% of our vehicle fleet in California. The BEVs will be charged at new EV charging stations at our facilities, including some that are solar powered. We are fueling some of our generators with biodiesel fuel beginning this year – a measure that we estimate will reduce the use of 23,000 gallons of standard diesel fuel. Further, in California we are making preparations to install a ‘Megapack’ energy storage battery to replace a diesel fueled generator by 2025.

These projects reflect the company’s commitment to ESG and are among the many planned initiatives to help the company meet its goal of reducing GHG emissions by 50% in 2023 compared to 2019.

Earnings Guidance Reaffirmed

In consideration of the first half-year results, SJW Group reaffirms the company’s 2023 full-year guidance:

Net income per diluted common share of $2.40 to $2.50;

Non-linear long-term diluted EPS growth of 5% to 7%, anchored off of 2022 diluted EPS of $2.43; and

Regulated infrastructure investments of approximately $255 million in 2023.

Guidance for 2023 is based on the following factors: no significant rate cases expected in 2023; continued inflation affecting interest costs, labor costs and other expenses; usage recovery associated with the end of mandatory water conservation; and changes in the effective tax rate. It further assumes typical weather conditions in California, Maine and Texas, and revenue protection in Connecticut via the Water Revenue Adjustment that reconciles actual revenues to authorized revenues.

Our guidance is also subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those factors outlined in the “Forward Looking Statements” of this release and the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dividend

The directors of SJW Group have declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.38 per share, payable on September 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 7, 2023. Dividends have been paid on SJW Group’s and its predecessor’s common stock for more than 79 consecutive years. For 55 consecutive years, SJW Group stockholders have received an increase in their calendar year dividend without interruption or reduction, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange.

Financial Results Call Information

Eric W. Thornburg, president, chief executive officer and board chair, and Andrew F. Walters, chief financial officer and treasurer, will review results for the second quarter 2023 in a live webcast presentation at 11 a.m. PT, or 2 p.m. ET, on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Interested parties may access the webcast and related presentation materials at the website www.sjwgroup.com. An archive of the webcast will be available until October 23, 2023.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is among the largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utilities in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities – San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba The Texas Water Company) in Texas – possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its stockholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “seeks,” “plans,” “projects,” “may,” “should,” “will,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including regulatory actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality including those affecting water supply and customer usage; (4) the effect of the impact of climate change; (5) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (6) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (7) contamination of our water supplies and damage or failure of our water equipment and infrastructure; (8) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (9) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, epidemic, or similar occurrences; (10) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (11) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (12) legislative, and general market and economic developments. The risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. Other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ are described in SJW Group’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made. SJW Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SJW Group Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUE $ 156,886 149,041 $ 294,182 273,343 OPERATING EXPENSE: Production Expenses: Purchased water 32,592 26,352 55,010 45,569 Power 2,379 3,394 4,578 6,474 Groundwater extraction charges 14,994 18,360 25,353 32,288 Other production expenses 11,921 11,596 23,964 21,719 Total production expenses 61,886 59,702 108,905 106,050 Administrative and general 23,527 23,260 47,871 47,465 Maintenance 6,298 6,891 12,356 13,586 Property taxes and other non-income taxes 7,896 7,579 16,297 15,888 Depreciation and amortization 26,121 25,207 52,417 52,813 Gain on sale of nonutility property — — — (5,450 ) Total operating expense 125,728 122,639 237,846 230,352 OPERATING INCOME 31,158 26,402 56,336 42,991 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME: Interest on long-term debt and other interest expense (16,397 ) (14,241 ) (32,169 ) (27,970 ) Pension non-service cost (102 ) 941 (166 ) 1,890 Other, net 2,115 824 5,381 1,819 Income before income taxes 16,774 13,926 29,382 18,730 Provision for income taxes (1,512 ) 2,368 (434 ) 3,435 NET INCOME 18,286 11,558 29,816 15,295 Other comprehensive income (loss), net 9 (248 ) 102 (429 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 18,295 11,310 $ 29,918 14,866 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.58 0.38 $ 0.96 0.51 Diluted $ 0.58 0.38 $ 0.95 0.50 DIVIDENDS PER SHARE $ 0.38 0.36 $ 0.76 0.72 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 31,499,068 30,244,511 31,219,324 30,234,381 Diluted 31,594,494 30,346,040 31,319,248 30,341,065

SJW Group Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Utility plant: Land $ 41,386 39,982 Depreciable plant and equipment 3,761,749 3,661,285 Construction in progress 141,179 116,851 Intangible assets 35,947 35,959 Total utility plant 3,980,261 3,854,077 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 1,277,102 1,223,760 Net utility plant 2,703,159 2,630,317 Real estate investments and nonutility properties 1,388 58,033 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 191 17,158 Net real estate investments and nonutility properties 1,197 40,875 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 25,474 12,344 Accounts receivable: Customers, net of allowances for uncollectible accounts of $6,414 and $5,753 on June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 58,545 59,172 Other 4,814 5,560 Accrued unbilled utility revenue 50,555 45,722 Assets held for sale 40,850 — Prepaid expenses 9,152 9,753 Current regulatory assets, net 5,968 16,068 Other current assets 6,075 6,095 201,433 154,714 OTHER ASSETS: Net regulatory assets, less current portion 130,009 127,275 Investments 16,136 14,819 Goodwill 640,311 640,311 Other 19,913 24,313 806,369 806,718 $ 3,712,158 3,632,624

SJW Group Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES CAPITALIZATION: Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 70,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding shares 31,731,030 on June 30, 2023 and 30,801,912 on December 31, 2022 $ 32 31 Additional paid-in capital 716,642 651,004 Retained earnings 464,464 458,356 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,578 1,477 Total stockholders’ equity 1,182,716 1,110,868 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,519,281 1,491,965 2,701,997 2,602,833 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lines of credit 83,310 159,578 Current portion of long-term debt 44,328 4,360 Accrued groundwater extraction charges, purchased water and power 23,006 19,707 Accounts payable 36,446 29,581 Accrued interest 15,680 13,907 Accrued payroll 10,011 11,908 Income tax payable 4,604 2,696 Other current liabilities 20,569 22,913 237,954 264,650 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 228,976 218,155 ADVANCES FOR CONSTRUCTION 140,005 137,696 CONTRIBUTIONS IN AID OF CONSTRUCTION 327,280 323,668 POSTRETIREMENT BENEFIT PLANS 53,001 59,738 OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 22,945 25,884 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES $ 3,712,158 3,632,624

Contacts

SJW Group Contacts:

Andrew F. Walters



Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer



408-279-7818



[email protected]

Daniel J. Meaney, APR



Director of Corporate and External Communications



860.664.6016



[email protected]