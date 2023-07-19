Snow Software Announces Winners of the Third Annual Technology Intelligence Awards

Celebrating the innovation and dedication of Snow customers as they deliver value through Technology Intelligence

STOCKHOLM & AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced the winners of the third annual Technology Intelligence Awards. Submissions were assessed by a panel of judges across several categories, awarding the top organizations for their work in a number of areas to grow, innovate and create impact through Technology Intelligence.





“This year’s third annual Technology Intelligence Awards gives us a moment to recognize the continuous work and incredible achievements of our customers and partners as they recognize the value of Technology Intelligence,” said Vishal Rao, President and CEO at Snow. “We are at a time where the expectation and need has never been greater for delivering impact, and the successes of our customers are an impressive reminder of the value of creativity and dedication when implementing programs of this nature.”

Technology Intelligence is the ability to understand and manage all technology. When fully realized, it can empower organizations to make agile decisions based on verified data with trusted insights. A comprehensive view of technology investments with granular understanding of cost, usage and risk is the foundation for IT teams needing to balance stability while still driving innovation. The breadth of this year’s categories demonstrates the diverse variety of touchpoints for teams to derive optimal value from their technology investments by taking advantage of the power of Technology Intelligence.

This year’s categories and winners are:

Cloud Excellence: Recognizes exceptional vision in cloud cost management, cloud management or FinOps, powered by the Snow suite of cloud solutions.

Winner: Noventiq (Global)



Impact of the Year: Organizations that deliver multifaceted value and elevate their business utilizing one or more of the solutions offered by Snow.

Winner: Target (Australia) Morrisons PLC (UK) Xylem, Inc. (US)

Honorable Mention: JG Summit Holdings (Philippines)



Innovation of the Year: Recognizes organizations that achieved technical innovations, whether that was a new way to connect systems, a new way to leverage data or even helping Snow build new and better products.

Winner: Telkomsel (Indonesia)

Honorable Mention: Vodafone (UK)



ITAM Excellence (replacing SAM Excellence from previous years): Recognizes exceptional achievement in IT Asset Management powered by the Snow SAM solution.

Winner: Dart Container (US)

Honorable Mention: Tata Consultancy Services (India) Mphasis (India)



SaaS Management Excellence (new): Recognizes exceptional achievement in SaaS management powered by Snow SaaS Management.

Winner: Curtin University (Australia)

Honorable Mention: Bridge Investment Group (US) Ulster University (N. Ireland)



Technology for Good: An organization that has leveraged Technology Intelligence to tackle some of the most challenging issues affecting society and the planet.

Winner: Christchurch City Council (New Zealand)

Honorable Mention: Bane NOR (Norway) Mercy (US)



Trailblazer of the Year: Recognizes organizations new to Snow that have realized accelerated time to value on Snow Atlas.

Winner: Equans (Netherlands)



Transformation of the Year: Recognizes organizational excellence and programs that raised the bar on best practices for collaboration and globalization of Technology Intelligence.

Winner: Majorel (Germany)

Honorable Mention: Dachser (Germany)



Judges’ Choice: Celebrates organizations that our Judges also wanted to recognize for how they have gone above and beyond in their Technology Intelligence journey in 2023.

Cosentino (Spain)

University of Cambridge (UK)

The winners were celebrated at a virtual awards ceremony hosted on July 18.

Snow also recognizes the global partners who support and collaborate closely with a number of our winners and honorees including SoftwareONE, Softcat, CDW Logistics, Long View Systems, Insight, Crayon, PT Astra Graphia Information Technology and Sistemas Informáticos Abiertos.

For more information on the award winners and categories, please visit: https://www.snowsoftware.com/customer-awards/

