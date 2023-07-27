SolarAmerica Takes Top Spot on 2023 Top Solar Contractors List

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Solar America, the leading solar sales and renewable energy company in North America, has received the Number 1 sales partner ranking of the 2023 Top Solar Contractors list created by Solar Power World, the top online and print resource for information about the solar industry and related installation, development, and technology. This is the second year in a row that Solar America has won the Number 1 position as the nation’s leading sales partner for United States solar installers.

Solar America achieved this 2023 award by continuing some of its most successful years in the industry, showing remarkable sales via its national marketplace for all things solar. The company continues to partner with industry leaders and aid solar installations nationwide.

Solar Power World chooses the rankings for its annual Solar Contractors list from solar firms in the utility, commercial, and residential markets of the United States. The rankings measure the number of kilowatts that the company installed throughout the previous year and are categorized by services, markets, and states. Their work can include development, EPC contracting, construction and installation, electrical work, and more.

As installation development plans continue to increase, Solar America looks forward to continuing to build its relationships and connect projects with the suppliers they need, whether they are looking for new solar panels, advanced solar battery storage, or integrated smart home solutions. Solar America also provides tools for consumers to analyze their potential savings, quickly get quotes, and explore the ratings of both solar installers and manufacturers as they make purchasing decisions.

As the 2020s progress, Solar America expects additional installations to continually come online, with outlooks showing the U.S. solar industry nearly tripling in size in the next five years. This coming growth will be fueled by various factors, notably investment from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into new module manufacturing facilities to meet upcoming demand. These manufacturing facilities will help meet various demands from residential and commercial consumers, enabling solar energy to be the leading technology to meet clean energy transition goals in the 2020s.

About SolarAmerica

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Solar America provides a marketplace for all U.S. solar installers. With Solar America’s platform, buyers of all kinds can review their options, find quotes more easily, and connect them with providers, both in the residential and commercial sectors. To learn more about how Solar America operates, visit their website at: https://www.solaramerica.io/.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

