Sonfu Digital Solutions Announces Client Reactivation Strategy Guide For Gyms

More information can be found at https://www.sonfudigital.com/blog/b/bringing-the-dead-back-to-life-how-to-effectively-reactivate-customers.





The revamped guide contains a roadmap for gym, spa, and health club professionals to understand why customer reactivation is important, identify inactive clients, spot root causes of disengagement, and develop a customer segmentation strategy leading to higher rates of reactivation.

Recent statistics from IHRSA show that the attrition rate for gym members is around 29% annually, or almost a third of a gym or health club’s membership in any given year, explains founder Sonnie Donaby. With so many clients becoming inactive on a regular basis, the guidance from Sonfu Digital Solutions gives gym owners practical tips on how to reverse client disengagement trends. “There’s nothing more disheartening than seeing once-loyal customers fade away and become inactive,” says Sonnie. “But fear not, because there are several types of incentives that can work wonders for reactivating customers and bringing them back into the fold.”

To help spa and gym owners create a successful segmentation strategy for reactivation, the guide focuses on causes of customer disengagement and ways that businesses can contribute to client inactivity, such as substandard customer service, poor branding, perceived lack of value, or marketing fatigue. Further information can be viewed at https://go.sonfudigital.com/vsl-2.

Once possible reasons for inactivity are identified, the guide stresses the importance of effective communication, with advice for setting up a reactivation campaign plan, utilizing social media and email for customer outreach, personalizing messages, and offering incentives.

The guide also includes tips for establishing goals and key performance indicators (KPIs) for a client reactivation campaign, analyzing data and tracking progress, and adjusting the strategy if necessary.

Sonnie and the team at Sonfu Digital Solutions are available to discuss the guide with gym or health club staff, provide additional mentoring services, and assist business owners as they implement client reactivation strategies.

Further details can be found at https://go.sonfudigital.com/vsl.

