Steven Collins, CPA, Joins Sonrava Health as Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Steven Collins, CPA, has joined Sonrava Health as Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, effective July 17. Sonrava Health is a national family of health and wellness companies – including differentiated dental office brands, dental and vision benefit plans, provider networks, and consumer products and services – focused on quality, value and innovation.





Mr. Collins comes to Sonrava Health with 20+ years of healthcare finance leadership experience. Most recently he was Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis and Chief Financial Officer, System Services for Beth Israel Lahey Health, an integrated system of academic medical centers, community hospitals, ambulatory centers and primary care practices based in Cambridge, Mass. Before that he was Chief Financial Officer, Support Services of Prospect Medical Holdings, a 5-state hospital system with affiliated medical groups based in Orange, Calif. He was Vice President of Financial Reporting and Chief Accounting Officer there prior to being promoted to CFO, Support Services. Previously, he served as Chief Accounting Officer for Ontario, Calif. based Prime Healthcare, with 45 acute care hospitals in 13 states, and for Element Behavioral Health in Long Beach, Calif. He began his career with accounting firm BDO Stoy Hayward, LLP in London before transferring to BDO USA, LLP in Costa Mesa, California, where he served as Assurance Director, leading audit and due diligence teams.

“We welcome Steven to the Sonrava Health team,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonrava Health. “His extensive background with multi-site, multi-state healthcare systems with integrated provider groups will be helpful as we continue to grow our dental support organization across the country.”

“I’m very pleased to join the team at Sonrava Health supporting the mission of expanding access to high quality, affordable oral healthcare,” said Mr. Collins. ”The company has a rich history and an exciting vision, and it will be a pleasure to help build the company’s future.”

A Certified Public Accountant, Mr. Collins earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of York in York, England.

ABOUT SONRAVA HEALTH

Sonrava Health, through its affiliates, is one of the nation’s largest dental support organizations and a leader in accessible, affordable high quality oral healthcare, supporting care for approximately 4 million patient visits annually in nearly 600 affiliated offices in 21 states coast to coast from California to Florida and border to border from Michigan to Texas. In addition to general dentistry, Sonrava Health affiliate practices offer pediatric dentistry, orthodontics (including clear aligners), oral surgery, periodontics, endodontics, dental implants and overdentures, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.” Sonrava Health is also the family home of LooksBrite Eye Centers, EyeMax Vision Plan, and MIB Benefit Plans. To learn more, visit Sonrava.com.

