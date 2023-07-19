Strong Tower Consulting Highlights the Potential of AI at Disability:IN Global Conference

Firm’s partner presents on the power of artificial intelligence to aid people with disabilities and the growth of disability-owned business enterprises

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strong Tower Consulting, a Washington-based management-consulting firm recently attended and presented at the Disability:IN Global Conference, the corporate disability inclusion event of the year, held July 10-14 in Orlando. Strong Tower Partner John Croswell was a featured speaker during the conference, highlighting the growth of disability-owned business enterprises (DOBE) and the potential of artificial intelligence in aiding individuals with disabilities.





The Disability:IN Global Conference is renowned as the largest event of its kind, uniting business leaders, industry experts, advocates, and individuals with disabilities to advance disability inclusion in the workforce and marketplace. The event attracts attendees from various sectors and industries, fostering invaluable discussions and knowledge sharing on disability inclusion and accessibility best practices.

Drawing from Strong Tower’s core values of creating powerful solutions for clients by embracing diversity and disability inclusion, Croswell shared insights on the critical and increasing role DOBEs serve in the business community, specifically with a growing number of Fortune 500 companies. Croswell also discussed the significance and potential of new artificial intelligence tools, such as Open AI and ChatGPT, in aiding individuals with disabilities.

“We believe that disability inclusion is not only a moral imperative but also a business imperative, and recent studies published by Disability:IN shows the clear business case to hire people living with disabilities,” said Croswell. “At StrongTower, we are committed to our firm’s underlying virtues of creating value by bringing more perspectives and ideas to the table. The recent Disability:IN Global conference was an excellent opportunity for us to support other DOBEs, and connect with companies of all sizes about the value that the disability community can provide.”

More information about the Disability:IN Global Conference and to access valuable resources on disability inclusion is available at: disabilityin.org/2023conference.

