Talkdesk Appoints Graham Smith to Board of Directors

Smith brings nearly three decades of experience holding executive financial positions, including as CFO for Salesforce.com, Advent Software and Nuance. In these positions, Smith brought strategic guidance, as well as a focus on operational execution and delivering shareholder value.

“Graham Smith is the exact leader we need on our board as we remain intensely focused on expansion, customer value and technology innovation,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. “His experience advising highly-valued SaaS companies combined with his background in financial and operational excellence supports us today and into the future. Our board and entire leadership team look forward to working with him.”

Smith has a successful track record as a board member and advisor, guiding software companies through hyper growth while preparing them for IPO and sustained execution as a public company. Smith currently serves on the boards of Splunk (where he is the Board Chair), Procore Technologies and Axon. Previously, Smith was on the boards of Mindbody, Blackline, Xero, Citrix and Slack supporting the latter through its very successful direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange four years ago.

“Talkdesk is well-known for its cloud contact center platform and its continuous investments in innovation, providing value to our customers and partners. I look forward to bringing my experience in high-growth SaaS companies and sustaining business value to the Talkdesk disruption story,” said Graham Smith, board member, Talkdesk Board of Directors.

