TD SYNNEX Recognized as Distributor of the Year in Multiple Regions as Part of FY23 Worldwide Microsoft Surface Partner Awards

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, today announced it was recognized as Worldwide Surface Distributor of the Year in multiple regions, as well as the U.S. Microsoft Surface Distributor of the Year as part of the FY23 Worldwide Microsoft Surface Partner Awards. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating outstanding leadership and value for its mutual customers.





The Microsoft Surface Partner awards recognize partners that helped move Microsoft, their companies and our customers forward during a time of continued uncertainty and unrest across the globe. Customers benefitted from many of the great experiences that Microsoft Surface solutions provide, at a time they needed them the most.

“We are honored to be chosen as Microsoft Surface Distributor of the Year. TD SYNNEX values the partnership we have with the Microsoft Surface team, and the ability to strategically collaborate and explore new ways to market. This recognition showcases how our companies work together to build a plan, set it in motion, and execute with our valued partners. Thank you to our partners who trust us with their business and willingness to explore new areas of growth,” said Anthony Tanoury, Senior Vice President Vendor Management at TD SYNNEX.

The FY23 Worldwide Microsoft Partner Awards were categorized in several categories, with honorees chosen from hundreds of submitted nominations. TD SYNNEX was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in distribution of Surface devices in the following regions:

U.S. Microsoft Surface Distributor of the Year: TD SYNNEX

Worldwide Microsoft Surface Distributor of the Year for North America: TD SYNNEX U.S.

Worldwide Microsoft Surface Distributor of the Year EMEA: TD SYNNEX U.K.

Worldwide Microsoft Surface Distributor of the Year Asia: TD SYNNEX Japan

“Microsoft is proud to recognize our partners who have exemplified excellence in delivering Surface solutions over the last year. Just as Surface delivers the best of Microsoft, our partner award winners represent the best of Surface. They have demonstrated growth, innovation, and expertise in helping our customers modernize with Surface devices. We are delighted to award TD SYNNEX for their remarkable performance in FY23,” says Lindsay Myers, General Manager of Commercial Solutions and Modern Work Go-To-Market for Microsoft.

“The Surface Commercial team continues to value the long-standing partnership with TD SYNNEX and this award exemplifies not only the partnership, but equally the commitment TD SYNNEX shows to their Surface Commercial business. TD SYNNEX continues to drive strong Surface performance by consistently delivering outstanding innovation, partner growth and a high level of engagement with the channel and our field. Congratulations to the whole TD SYNNEX Surface team and the wider TD SYNNEX organization for this well-deserved recognition,” said Matthew Schmidt, WW Surface Channel Lead for Microsoft.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

