Tenet Announces Director, Executive Officer and Board Committee Appointments

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 4, 2023) – Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) (“Tenet” or the “Company”), an innovative analytics service provider and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, further to its press release of June 29, 2023, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean Leblond to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Paramount to the success of Tenet in the next six to twelve months will be developing and implementing an effective capital market and funding strategy to allow the Company to continue to build and expand its Business Hub and commercialize its analytics and data-driven product offerings. With the addition of Jean Leblond to its Board of Directors, the Company believes that it has taken a major step toward achieving that objective. Mr. Leblond has extensive experience structuring financings involving both traditional and unique global business ventures. He is a sought-after business consultant with an extensive network of contacts, including CEOs, multinationals, capital market professionals, international conglomerates, and family offices spanning several continents. Mr. Leblond began his professional career in the early 1990s working on high-level government relations initiatives at ministerial offices of the Quebec provincial government and the Canadian federal government where he had the opportunity to interact with Canada’s political and economic elite. He went on to spend ten years as a Vice-President at business and economic development consulting firm CAI Global Group (“CAI“) before the company was acquired by U.S.-based consulting firm Hickey & Associates in 2022. During his time at CAI, he directly contributed to the establishment of the North American operations of a number of European tech leaders, such as smart-card maker Gemplus International, which later became Gemalto and now operates as Thales DIS after it was acquired by Thales Group (https://www.thalesgroup.com) in 2019. His efforts at CAI helped bring over $8B of foreign investment to Canada. Mr. Leblond is expected to work closely with Tenet CEO, Johnson Joseph, on formulating and executing the Company’s capital market and investor outreach strategy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Laval University and a master’s degree in international relations from Queen’s University.

The Company is also pleased to announce the reinstatement of the following senior executive officers:

Jean Landreville as Chief Financial Officer

Claude Theroux as Chief Technology Officer

Dr. Luis Rocha as Chief Analytics Officer

Tenet’s Board of Directors appointed Mayco Quiroz as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, which will also be comprised of Jean Leblond and Liang Qiu. Mr. Qiu will Chair the Governance and Nomination Committee, which will also include Mr. Quiroz and Mr. Leblond, while Mr. Leblond will Chair the Human Capital and Compensation Committee supported by Mr. Quiroz and Mr. Qiu. As previously announced, Johnson Joseph was reinstated as the Company’s President & Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Qiu will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Company’s Chinese operations.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, includes Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet’s subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to businesses and financial institutions through the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

