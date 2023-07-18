Terns Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event to Discuss TERN-701 and Advances in the Treatment Landscape for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Webinar to be held on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader event to highlight the TERN-701 program and discuss advances in the treatment landscape for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

The event will be led by Emil Kuriakose, M.D., chief medical officer, oncology, at Terns and will feature presentations and discussion with:

Jorge Cortes , M.D., Director, Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University

Complete speaker biographies can be found on the Event registration page here.

Event details are as follows:

Advances in the Treatment Landscape for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Date and Time: July 25th, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns’ website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, NASH and obesity. Terns’ pipeline includes two clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor and a THR-β agonist (+/- an FXR agonist), and preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist and GIPR modulator programs. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors

[email protected]

Media

Jenna Urban

Berry & Company Public Relations

[email protected]