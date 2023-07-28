The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (“Eos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EOSE) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.





On July 27, 2023, Iceberg Research published a report alleging that Eos’s touted 2.2 GWh energy storage system backlog, which Eos valued at $535 million at the end of March 2023, “is fake.” Iceberg Research alleged that it dug into the background of Bridgelink Commodities, which accounts for half of Eos’s backlog by MWh, or about 62% ($331 million) of its total dollar value, and “uncovered a group whose assets were recently seized by a creditor and sold in an auction.”

On this news, Eos’s stock price fell $0.83, or 23.9%, to close at $2.65 per share on July 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

