Tigo Energy Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tigo Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) (“Tigo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





Tigo management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023



Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)



Registration Link: Click here to register

Please register online at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty with registration or connecting to the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Tigo’s website.

About Tigo Energy, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The Company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

