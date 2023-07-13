Toshiba Releases 3rd Generation 650V SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes that Contribute to More Efficient Industrial Equipment

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched the “TRSxxx65H series,” the company’s third and latest[1] generation of silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky barrier diodes (SBDs) for industrial equipment. Volume shipments of the first 12 products, all 650V, start today, with seven products housed in TO-220-2L packages and five in DFN8×8 packages.









The new products use a new metal in a third generation SiC SBD chip that optimizes the junction barrier Schottky (JBS) structure[2] of the second generation products. They achieve industry-leading[3] low forward voltage of 1.2V (Typ.), 17% lower than the 1.45V (Typ.) of the previous generation. They also improve the trade-offs between forward voltage and total capacitive charge, and between forward voltage and reverse current, which reduces power dissipation and contributes to high efficiency of equipment.

Notes:



[1] As of July 2023.



[2] JBS structure lowers the electric field at the Schottky interface and reduces leakage current.



[3] As of July 2023, Toshiba survey.

Applications

Switching power supplies

EV charging stations

Photovoltaic inverters

Features

Industry-leading [3] low forward voltage: V F ＝1.2V (Typ.) (I F =I F(DC) )

low forward voltage: V ＝1.2V (Typ.) (I =I ) Low reverse current:



TRS6E65H I R ＝1.1μA (Typ.) (V R =650V)

TRS6E65H I ＝1.1μA (Typ.) (V =650V) Low total capacitive charge:



TRS6E65H Q C ＝17nC (Typ.) (V R =400V, f=1MHz)

Main Specifications

