Toshiba Releases 3rd Generation 650V SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes that Contribute to More Efficient Industrial Equipment
KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched the “TRSxxx65H series,” the company’s third and latest[1] generation of silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky barrier diodes (SBDs) for industrial equipment. Volume shipments of the first 12 products, all 650V, start today, with seven products housed in TO-220-2L packages and five in DFN8×8 packages.
The new products use a new metal in a third generation SiC SBD chip that optimizes the junction barrier Schottky (JBS) structure[2] of the second generation products. They achieve industry-leading[3] low forward voltage of 1.2V (Typ.), 17% lower than the 1.45V (Typ.) of the previous generation. They also improve the trade-offs between forward voltage and total capacitive charge, and between forward voltage and reverse current, which reduces power dissipation and contributes to high efficiency of equipment.
Notes:
[1] As of July 2023.
[2] JBS structure lowers the electric field at the Schottky interface and reduces leakage current.
[3] As of July 2023, Toshiba survey.
Applications
- Switching power supplies
- EV charging stations
- Photovoltaic inverters
Features
- Industry-leading[3] low forward voltage: VF＝1.2V (Typ.) (IF=IF(DC))
-
Low reverse current:
TRS6E65H IR＝1.1μA (Typ.) (VR=650V)
-
Low total capacitive charge:
TRS6E65H QC＝17nC (Typ.) (VR=400V, f=1MHz)
Main Specifications
|
(Unless otherwise specified, Ta=25°C)
|
Part
number
|
Package
|
Absolute maximum ratings
|
Electrical characteristics
|
Sample
Check &
Availability
|
Repetitive
peak
reverse
voltage
VRRM
(V)
|
Forward
DC
current
IF(DC)
(A)
|
Non-repetitive
peak forward
surge current
IFSM
(A)
|
Forward
voltage
(pulse
measurement)
VF
(V)
|
Reverse
current
(pulse
measurement)
IR
(μA)
|
Total
capacitance
Ct
(pF)
|
Total
capacitive
charge
QC
(nC)
|
|
Temperature conditions
Tc
(°C)
|
f=50Hz
(half-sine
wave,
t=10ms),
Tc=25°C
|
Square
wave,
t=10μs,
Tc=25°C
|
IF=IF(DC)
|
VR=650V
|
VR=400V, f=1MHz
|
Typ.
|
Typ.
|
Typ.
|
Typ.
|
TO-220-2L
|
650
|
2
|
164
|
19
|
120
|
1.2
|
0.2
|
10
|
6.5
|
3
|
161
|
28
|
170
|
0.4
|
14
|
9
|
4
|
158
|
36
|
230
|
0.6
|
17
|
12
|
|
6
|
153
|
41
|
310
|
1.1
|
24
|
17
|
8
|
149
|
56
|
410
|
1.5
|
31
|
22
|
10
|
148
|
62
|
510
|
2.0
|
38
|
27
|
12
|
148
|
74
|
640
|
2.4
|
46
|
33
|
DFN8×8
|
4
|
155
|
28
|
230
|
0.6
|
17
|
12
|
6
|
151
|
41
|
310
|
1.1
|
24
|
17
|
8
|
148
|
45
|
410
|
1.5
|
31
|
22
|
10
|
145
|
54
|
510
|
2.0
|
38
|
27
|
12
|
142
|
60
|
640
|
2.4
|
46
|
33
Follow the links below for more on the new product.
TRS2E65H
TRS3E65H
TRS4E65H
TRS6E65H
TRS8E65H
TRS10E65H
TRS12E65H
TRS4V65H
TRS6V65H
TRS8V65H
TRS10V65H
TRS12V65H
Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes.
SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes
* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.
The company’s 21,500 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales approaching 800-billion yen (US$6.1 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html
