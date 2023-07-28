Toyota: Sales, Production, and Export Results for the First Half of 2023

Toyota City, Japan, Jul 28, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for June 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to June, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Highlights:

– In the first half of 2023, sales and production were both up year-on-year as a result of the impact of semiconductor shortages and the spread of COVID-19 in the previous year, in addition to the impact of semiconductor shortages trending towards recovery.

– Global production reached a record high as a result of improved production capacity in each region in response to solid demand.

– We will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and make every effort to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest date.

For the full press release, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202306.html.

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com

Related Stories

Adamis Pharmaceuticals to Fund ZIMHI® Clinical Study with University of Leiden Opioid Expert

Adamis Pharmaceuticals to Fund ZIMHI® Clinical Study with University of Leiden Opioid Expert

T2 Biosystems to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

T2 Biosystems to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ambrx to Present Preliminary ARX517 First-in-Human Safety, Efficacy, and Pharmacokinetics Data at ESMO 2023

Ambrx to Present Preliminary ARX517 First-in-Human Safety, Efficacy, and Pharmacokinetics Data at ESMO 2023

You may have missed

Adamis Pharmaceuticals to Fund ZIMHI® Clinical Study with University of Leiden Opioid Expert

Adamis Pharmaceuticals to Fund ZIMHI® Clinical Study with University of Leiden Opioid Expert

T2 Biosystems to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

T2 Biosystems to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ambrx to Present Preliminary ARX517 First-in-Human Safety, Efficacy, and Pharmacokinetics Data at ESMO 2023

error: Content is protected !!