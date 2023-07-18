Traub Law Office and The Edwards Law Firm are entering a partnership to champion the rights of the victims of police brutality.

Austin, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – July 17, 2023) – Traub Law Office, in conjunction with The Edwards Law Firm, are announcing their joint effort to champion the cause of victims of police brutality – who are often part of underprivileged demographics, explains Andrew Traub.

For more details, visit https://austinaccidentlawyer.com/practice-areas/legal-recourse-for-victims-of-police-brutality-in-austin-texas

Traub Law Office Announces Social Focus Partnership With The Edwards Law Firm

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/173518_61b8bc1c34a6baba_001full.jpg

“In Travis County, the actions of law enforcement officers have recently come under scrutiny, as a recent case underscores the urgent need for more accountability,” says Traub. The incident has amplified the call for thorough investigations and stricter measures to ensure law enforcement accountability to prevent such unfortunate instances in the future.

To promote adequate legal representation for the victims, the two law offices have joined forces and are bringing awareness of the importance of essential knowledge of one’s basic rights – as well as seeking experienced legal assistance as early as possible.

Mr. Traub explains that there are multiple types of claims that can be made and is bringing attention to the following: Civil Rights Claims, Personal Injury Claims and Wrongful Death Claims.

Andrew Traub of Traub Law Office and Jeff Edwards of The Edwards Law Firm are jointly spearheading the latest effort, aiming to seek justice for victims.

About Traub Law Office

Traub Law Office is a leading personal injury law firm based in Austin, Texas, specializing in representing victims of negligence and misconduct. Known for its commitment to client advocacy, the firm handles a broad range of personal injury cases, including police brutality incidents, workplace accidents, and medical malpractice cases.

About The Edwards Law Firm

The Edwards Law Firm is a distinguished law practice dedicated to fighting for justice for victims of misconduct and negligence. The firm represents clients in a variety of personal injury cases, including instances of police brutality.

For further details about this case or for more information on personal injury legal services, visit https://austinaccidentlawyer.com or contact the Traub Law Office directly.

Contact Info:

Name: Andrew Traub

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Austin Accident Lawyer

Address: 8701 Shoal Creek Blvd #401, Austin, Texas 78757, United States

Phone: +1-512-246-9191

Website: https://austinaccidentlawyer.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173518