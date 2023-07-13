Trustwave Releases New SpiderLabs Research Focused on Actionable Cybersecurity Intelligence for the Healthcare Industry

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trustwave, a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider, today released comprehensive research shedding light on the distinctive cybersecurity risks encountered by the healthcare sector. The report, “Cybersecurity in the Healthcare Industry: Actionable Intelligence for an Active Threat Landscape,” explores the specific threats and risks that healthcare organizations face, along with practical insights and mitigations to strengthen their defenses.





In an era where cyber threats continue to evolve, healthcare organizations are increasingly targeted by malicious actors employing multiple attack vectors. In its new research, Trustwave SpiderLabs has documented the attack flow utilized by threat groups, shedding light on their tactics, techniques, and procedures. From phishing emails to exploiting known vulnerabilities and compromising third-party vendors, these persistent threats pose significant risks to the industry.

While the healthcare industry is not alone in facing an elevated threat landscape, the consequences of attacks in this sector can be severe, even fatal. Adversaries are highly motivated by financial gains and continuously refine their techniques to surpass existing defenses. In 2022, the average cost of a data breach in healthcare was $10.1 million, which is more than double the industry average of $4.4 million, according to data from the Ponemon Institute.

“Protecting the supply chain and maintaining business continuity are critical considerations across most industries, but healthcare cyber leaders encounter distinct challenges in safeguarding patient well-being, maintaining quality of care, and enabling healthcare professionals to leverage cutting-edge digital technologies to perform at the highest level,” said Trustwave Chief Information Security Officer Kory Daniels. “Our latest threat briefing is a valuable resource for security leaders within the healthcare sector, providing a comprehensive view of the threats observed by our SpiderLabs team, along with specific mitigation strategies to bolster defenses.”

The Trustwave SpiderLabs report analyzes threat groups and their methods throughout the attack cycle, from initial foothold through to exfiltration. These methods encompass leveraging valid access credentials, exploiting unsecured credentials, and utilizing Webshells. Additionally, the report identifies specific entry points such as Apache Log4J (CVE-2021-44228) and Spring Core RCE (CVE-2022-22965) vulnerabilities, while highlighting the high activity of prominent ransomware gangs like LockBit and ALPHV/BlackCat targeting healthcare entities.

Trustwave SpiderLabs’ research serves as a resource for healthcare organizations to understand and combat the multitude of attack groups, malware variants, and techniques deployed against them. The report explores:

Emerging and Prominent Trends in the Healthcare Industry

Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI: Unique implications and risks due to the sensitive nature of the data potentially being shared with these tools.

Cybersecurity Challenges Unique to the Healthcare Industry

Custom Applications: Healthcare organizations rely heavily on custom applications that often lack adequate security testing and code auditing, leading to undiscovered vulnerabilities.

Prevalent Threat Actors and Threat Tactics Operating Across Healthcare

Threat Actors:

LockBit 3.0

ALPHV/BlackCat

Clop

DMA Locker

Royal

Babuk

Magniber

Black Basta

RansomHouse

Threat Tactics

Phishing/BEC

Vulnerability Exploitation

Logging In with Valid Credentials



(Unsecured, Default, Low Complexity, or Purchased)

(Unsecured, Default, Low Complexity, or Purchased) Existing Tools (Powershell, LOLBins)

Webshells and Stolen Sessions

Malware (Infostealers, RATs, Ransomware)

DDoS

To access the full Trustwave SpiderLabs threat report, “Cybersecurity in the Healthcare Industry: Actionable Intelligence for an Active Threat Landscape,” please click here.

