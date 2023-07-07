Turns and PayRange Forge Exclusive Partnership, Launch Integrated Products to Revolutionize the Laundromat Industry

Portland, Oregon–(Newsfile Corp. – July 6, 2023) – In a landmark development that is poised to redefine the laundromat industry, Turns, the innovative software solution for laundromats and dry cleaners, and PayRange, a trailblazer in mobile payment technology, have announced an exclusive partnership. This strategic alliance will integrate Turns and PayRange into a single, unified system for 4,000+ laundromat operators currently leveraging PayRange payment systems. Moreover, the 6 million app users of PayRange will gain the ability to book their laundry and dry cleaning pickups from Turns’ partners directly from the PayRange app, creating a vertically integrated platform for laundromat operators to grow, manage and promote their businesses.

This partnership represents a transformative moment in the industry, merging the strengths of two industry leaders to create a comprehensive and seamless solution for laundromat operators. The integration of PayRange’s payment system into Turns’ platform enhances convenience for customers and efficiency for business owners.

Sukanth Srivastav, Founder of Turns, said, “Our partnership with PayRange is a strategic move that aligns with our mission to revolutionize the laundromat industry. By integrating our comprehensive management platform with PayRange’s robust user base, we are poised to provide an unmatched solution for laundromat owners to grow their businesses.”

Paresh Patel, Founder of PayRange, added, “This collaboration with Turns is a testament to our commitment to simplify payment processes and enhance customer experiences. We’re excited to bring our technology to a wider audience and contribute to the growth of the laundromat industry.”

The integration of Turns and PayRange is more than just a partnership; it’s a commitment to revolutionize the laundromat industry for the next generation of owners and operators. This collaboration is set to usher in a new era in the laundromat industry, with both companies eager to explore the possibilities that lie ahead.

For more information about Turns and PayRange, visit www.turnsapp.com and www.payrange.com.

About Turns: Turns is a leading software solution for laundromats and dry cleaners, providing a comprehensive platform for businesses to manage, grow, and promote their services. With a suite of features that include order management, delivery tracking, and marketing tools, Turns is revolutionizing the way laundromats operate and grow. Visit www.turnsapp.com for more information.

About PayRange: PayRange is a pioneer in mobile payment technology, offering a convenient and secure payment solution for various industries, including laundromats and dry cleaners. With a mission to simplify payment processes and enhance customer experiences, PayRange is transforming the way customers pay for services. Visit www.payrange.com for more information.

Contact:

Turns

Sukanth Srivastav

+1(940)290-6490

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172501