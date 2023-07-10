Union Real Estate Appoints Michele DeMarco as President, Announces Leadership Restructure

Executive leaderships changes lead to additional restructure of Accounting division

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Real Estate today announced a realignment of its executive leadership team as Vice President of Accounting and Finance Michele DeMarco takes the helm as President of Union Real Estate and longtime President Jan Levinson remains President of Related Real Estate Holding Companies. DeMarco started her real estate career at Kravco in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania in 1989 before relocating to Pittsburgh in 1992. She has worked with Union Real Estate for over 30 years as a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

“I have worked with Michele for many years. I know she is an incredibly capable and talented woman who will lead Union Real Estate to new heights,” Levinson said. “It has been a great pleasure to serve as President of Union Real Estate and as I move into my new role, I know that the company remains in the capable hands of those I trust.”

Levinson has worked at Union Real Estate for over 40 years, coordinating the growth of the company’s real estate holdings portfolio. He will remain with Union Real Estate as the Broker of Record, Senior Vice President and Chairman of the Board, continuing to provide leadership and insight for the executive team of the company.

“I am honored to have been appointed as the new President of Union Real Estate,” DeMarco said. “I want to personally thank Jan for the unprecedented standard of excellence he set in his many years of leadership. As we move forward, we will continue to push beyond the bar he set by continuing to serve our tenants and investors with the highest integrity and expanding our services through new commercial and residential property acquisitions.”

Union Real Estate continues to expand its portfolio of holdings with the development of new properties. Under the leadership of Senior Vice President & Associate Broker Ed Kernisky, Union Real Estate is developing two new Aldi’s-anchored shopping centers in Moon Township, PA and St. Marys, PA.

Also announced by Union Real Estate is a restructuring of its Accounting department to continue meeting operational needs at the company. Michelle Kane, who started her career at Katz & Associates in 1996 and has worked for Union Real Estate for more than 20 years, has been promoted to Controller.

About Union Real Estate

Founded in 1932 by A.J. Aberman and led for many years by I.E. Danovitz and Rebecca N. Bodek with offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Union Real Estate is one of the largest property management companies in Western Pennsylvania. The company manages office space, retail space and multi-family properties. Services include property management for commercial real estate properties and tenant representation services for tenants looking for office or retail space. Learn more at www.unionrealestate.com.

