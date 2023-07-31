United States Precision Medicine Business Investment Opportunities Report 2023: Unlocking the Potential – Market to Surpass $43 Billion by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Precision Medicine Business Investment Opportunities Databook – Q2 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
United States’ precision medicine market size is expected to record a CAGR of 13.2% during 2023-2027 to reach US$43.19 billion by 2027, increasing from US$26.283 billion in 2023. Over the last five years, the sector has recorded a CAGR of 12.9% to reach US$23.274 billion in 2022.
This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in the precision medicine industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as by category, technology platform, by technology, by gene sequencing technology, by drugs, by route of administration, by application, and by end-users.
Report Scope
Precision medicine market share by category
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutics
- Others
Precision medicine market share by technology platform
- Cloud Based
- On-Premises
Precision medicine market share by technology
- Bioinformatics
- Big Data Analytics
- Drug Discovery
- Companion Diagnostics
- Gene Sequencing
- Others
Precision medicine market share by sequencing technology
- Chain Termination Sequencing
- Nanopore Sequencing
- Sequencing by Ligation
- Pyrosequencing
- Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
- Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing
- Sequencing by Synthesis
Precision medicine market share by drugs
- Mepolizumab
- Osimertinib
- Aripiprazole Lauroxil
- Alectinib
- Others
Precision medicine market share by route of administration
- Injectable
- Oral
- Others
Precision medicine market share by application
- Oncology
- CNS
- Cardiovascular
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
Precision medicine market share by end-user
- Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies
- Diagnostics Companies
- Healthcare IT Specialists/Big Data Companies
- Clinical Laboratories
