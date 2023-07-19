University of Phoenix Core Faculty Member Jackie Lucas Presents Research Poster at AUPHA 2023 Conference

Jackie Lucas, FACHE, shares insights on inclusive leadership and supporting diverse workplaces

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is pleased to share that Jackie Lucas, core faculty member for the College of Health Professions, presented her research poster at the Association of University Programs in Health Administration (AUPHA) 2023 conference, held June 29 – July 1 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The research poster, titled “Transforming Confidence, Careers, and Lives with Inclusive and Intentional Leadership,” focuses on the crucial role of self-awareness, inclusivity, and intentional practices in fostering confidence and supporting career advancement, particularly for women and diverse workers.





“Practicing inclusive leadership is not only critical for personal and professional growth, but also for building truly equitable environments,” Lucas shares. “I appreciate AUPHA for the opportunity to highlight the ways in which inclusive leadership practices can help level the playing field in professional settings by challenging our inherent biases and assumptions. It is an honor to present alongside so many like-minded colleagues, and I look forward to continuing this important work.”

In her research presentation, Lucas examines how leaders can help create fair work environments by addressing areas such as work assignments, communication strategies, performance feedback, and mentoring. By implementing these inclusive and intentional leadership practices, organizations can enhance the recruitment and retention of a diverse workforce, thereby leading to improved employee satisfaction and career growth.

The research poster highlights a wealth of studies, findings, and actionable insights. It emphasizes the importance of data-driven training, promotion of self-awareness regarding bias, utilization of constructive performance feedback, and the establishment of mentorship programs and open communication channels.

Associate Dean Heather Steiness expressed her enthusiasm for Lucas’ research, stating, “We are immensely proud of Jackie’s dedication to studying inclusive and intentional leadership. Her research adds to an important dialogue going on across the country regarding the organizational approach to diversity and equitable work environments. By implementing the strategies outlined in her presentation, organizations can empower individuals from all backgrounds, driving both personal and professional growth.”

Lucas, an accomplished instructor at the University of Phoenix, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her research. Lucas is a collaborative leader with a broad background in healthcare, technology, education, and consulting. Lucas’ experience includes being a senior executive of a large enterprise health system and a major academic medical center. She has held leadership positions in healthcare information technology, operations, and finance in community, academic, and children’s healthcare.

Lucas is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a member of the Association of University Programs in Health Administration and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. She has served on advisory boards for multiple corporations including two Fortune 15 companies, McKesson and AT&T. She has been a Wall Street Journal CIO Contributor; named a Computerworld Premier 100 CIO Leader; spoken nationally on partnership and transformation; and served as a mentor for students and women in STEM.

Lucas has taught graduate classes in healthcare administration, business, and accounting as well as serving as a technology and quality instructor for the American College of Healthcare Executives. She holds both an MBA in Accounting and an MFA in Visual Arts and is currently working on a PhD in Strategic Leadership. Her commitment to promoting inclusivity and fostering career advancement opportunities has made her a respected figure in the field.

