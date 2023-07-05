UPDATE – FreshBooks Invites Accounting Professionals to New Accountant Hub: A Client Support Platform Designed For Accountants, By Accountants

Toronto, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FreshBooks, a leading cloud-based accounting software platform built for small business owners and their accountant partners, is pleased to invite accounting professionals to try out its new Accountant Hub , a free to use portal for accountants to effortlessly add, access and manage their client’s information and accounts, all in one place.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Accountant Hub to life, transforming the vision of our Accounting Partners into a tangible solution,” says Twyla Verhelst, Head of the Accountant Channel at FreshBooks. “Our trusted partners asked for a simple way to streamline client access and onboarding. They asked, we listened, and delivered a portal that seamlessly connects accountants and their clients. And this is just the beginning. We’re eager to continue enhancing our offerings with features that truly matter to accountants.”

From financial reporting to journal entries to customizable Chart of Accounts, accountants can now support their clients at any time, from one convenient location. Offering easy client account setup with flexible billing and seamless onboarding to the FreshBooks platform, the Accountant Hub enables accountants to support their clients with ease, allowing small business owners to concentrate on what they value most – growing their business.

The Accountant Hub is a milestone achieved through engaging discussions and thoughtful input from our FreshBooks Partner Advisory Council, fondly referred to as FreshPAC, along with our larger FreshBooks Certified Accounting Partner community. FreshPAC was established with a clear objective: to ensure that FreshBooks is developing the tools that today’s innovative accounting professionals require to support their small business clients more effectively. The 11-member council is a collective of industry-leading accountants and bookkeepers who hold significant thought leadership in the realm of cloud accounting.

Before its official release, FreshPAC members were granted an early preview of the Accountant Hub. The initial response has been highly favorable, affirming the platform’s anticipated value and effectiveness.

“I’m so excited to see this feature rolled out because it means that FreshBooks is really focused on accountants,” says Chris Hervochon, Founder of Better Way CPA in South Carolina and member of the FreshBooks FreshPAC. “It makes the product a viable alternative to some of the other software platforms that are out there. FreshBooks feels less like a tool, and more like a partner, which is an experience that competitors don’t match.”

The FreshBooks Accountant Hub is available to all accounting professionals, free of charge. However, FreshBooks-Certified Accounting Partners receive an exclusive discount on new subscriptions for clients, and dedicated accountant-centric support whenever it is needed. Accounting professionals are welcome to get certified into the FreshBooks Accounting Partner Program at no cost. FreshBooks also offers a free 30-day trial for new users, allowing accountants and small business owners to experience the benefits of the platform risk-free.

“We aim to provide accounting professionals with a simple, easy-to-use, and collaborative product that enables them to support their clients and teams,” says Nikhil Aggarwal, VP of Product Management at FreshBooks. “The Accountant Hub is a significant stride in that direction and showcases our ongoing commitment to partnership with our accountant community. We’re all ears to our Partners, aligning our product developments to their needs and delivering the tools they need, when they need them.”

|Accounting professionals are welcome to start an account and begin using the Accountant Hub at any time. For more details on the new portal and instructions on how to get started, please visit FreshBooks Accountant Hub . For any questions about the Accountant Hub, please contact our dedicated support team at [email protected]

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is changing the way business owners manage their books. Its owner-first accounting platform, loved by businesses in over 130 countries, takes an easy-to-use approach to managing finances, billing, payroll, payments, and client engagement. Known for its 11x Stevie award-winning customer support, FreshBooks serves customers of all sizes from offices in Canada, Croatia, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico, and the US. FreshBooks has been recognized as a Top 10 employer by Great Places to Work for eight of the last nine years.

About the FreshBooks Partner Advisory Council (FreshPAC)

The FreshPAC is made up of 11 thought leaders in the accounting industry who help guide FreshBooks in building what modern accounting professionals need to better support their small business clients. Meet our current FreshPAC members:

Nayo Carter-Gray , EA, MBA: Owner, 1st Step Accounting

Brian Clare , CPA, MBA: CEO and Founder, Blueprint Accounting Inc.

Nicole Davis, CPA: Founder & Principal, Butler-Davis Tax & Accounting LLC

Rachel Fisch , CPB: Principal, RealtyTax.ca

Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA: Founder, Better Way CPA

Kristen Keats , CPA: Founder, Breakaway Bookkeeping & Advising

Kenji Kuromoto : CEO & Founder, Acuity

Michael Ly , MBA: Founder & CEO, Reconciled

Andrea MacDonald, CPA: President, Pro Tax & Accounting LLC

Nikole Mackenzie , CPA: Founder & CEO, Momentum Accounting Inc.

Brian Streig , CPA: Tax Director, Calhoun, Thomson + Matza, LLP

CONTACT: Jackie Paduano FreshBooks [email protected]