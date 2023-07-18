Upland Qvidian Included in Landscape Report for B2B Response Management Technologies

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) announced today that Qvidian, its AI-powered RFP and proposal management solution, has been named in Forrester’s Q3 2023 report, The B2B Response Management Technologies Landscape. Forrester’s new report aims to help businesses “understand the value they can expect from a response management vendor, learn how vendors differ, and investigate options based on size and market focus.”





“We’re thrilled that Qvidian has been recognized by Forrester in the 2023 B2B Response Management Technologies Report,” said Dan Doman, Chief Product Officer at Upland. “The ability to respond to requests for information, quotes, proposals, or security questionnaires efficiently and effectively is a critical part of businesses success. We remain committed to helping proposal teams collaborate to create stand-out RFP responses, get ahead of the game with proactive proposals, and win more deals.”

Companies across industries rely on Qvidian to improve their proposal management and response processes, streamline collaboration, and win more business. Key capabilities include:

Quickly create standout proposals : Deliver proposals, presentations, and other standout sales documents in minutes, not hours.

: Deliver proposals, presentations, and other standout sales documents in minutes, not hours. Respond to security questionnaires: Provide pre-approved and succinct responses to highly repetitive security and compliance requests, quickly.

Provide pre-approved and succinct responses to highly repetitive security and compliance requests, quickly. Remain on task and audit ready: Enforce review workflows and version control. Boost visibility, highlight value and track projects with analytics.

Enforce review workflows and version control. Boost visibility, highlight value and track projects with analytics. Collaborate effortlessly: Permission contributors and subject matter experts work together by project while building a better centralized content library.

To view the Forrester report visit https://bit.ly/landscape-report.

To learn more about Qvidian visit www.uplandsoftware.com/Qvidian.

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the “last mile” plugin processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our ~1,800 enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

