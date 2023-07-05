VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights: June 30, 2023

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
June 30, 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment B

Declaration date: July 5, 2023

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		 Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

138,896,600

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each


 162,164,042 Double voting rights granted on 1,151,779 ordinary shares Between June 3 & June 30, 2023 162,039,720

 __________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment

Related Stories

Cytovation appoints Olav Hellebø to its Board of Directors

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. Files Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussions and Analyses

Fujitsu collaborates with Informa D&B to incorporate explainable AI technology for financial-commercial information industry

Colt launches breakthrough multicast data in the cloud for Capital Markets

EGO Announces New Partnership with John Deere to Drive Innovation in the Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) Industry

FPT Software Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

You may have missed

Cytovation appoints Olav Hellebø to its Board of Directors

VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights: June 30, 2023

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. Files Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussions and Analyses

Fujitsu collaborates with Informa D&B to incorporate explainable AI technology for financial-commercial information industry

Colt launches breakthrough multicast data in the cloud for Capital Markets

error: Content is protected !!