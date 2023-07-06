Verizon Business #1 in J.D. Power Small Business Wireline Customer Satisfaction 5th year in a row

NEW YORK, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the fifth consecutive year, Verizon Business has been awarded #1 in customer satisfaction for Small Business Wireline Services, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction Study. Combined with Verizon Business’ #1 ranking for customer satisfaction in Small Business Wireless Services as well, it is clear that Verizon Business’ customer centric approach is succeeding.

According to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction Study, Verizon Business ranked first in five out of six of the study’s factors within the small business segment, including performance and reliability, cost of service, communications, sales representatives and account executives, and customer service.

“This recognition from J.D. Power, one of the most respected consumer insights organizations in the world, is further testament to Verizon Business’s dedication to customer first approach and our continuous effort to enhance services for small businesses,” said Aparna Khurjekar, Chief Revenue Officer, Business Markets & SaaS, Verizon Business. “Verizon Business is committed to supporting the small business community, and winning the award for the fifth year in a row is a validation of the hard work we do on behalf of our customers.”

The J.D. Power Business Wireline Satisfaction Study measures business customer satisfaction with voice and data services. The findings include responses from more than 1,514 small businesses, defined as businesses with 1-19 employees, across the U.S.

For more information on Verizon’s Small Business Solutions, visit https://www.verizon.com/business/solutions/small-business/

Media Contact:
Sarah Heinz
347-931-6300
[email protected]

