Verizon continues to upgrade Daytona’s best network

Wider deployment of 5G service, increased capacity on fiber and more bandwidth are among recent upgrades on Verizon’s network

DAYTONA, Fla., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon has recently made major upgrades to the network serving customers in Daytona, FL. These upgrades are part of a multi-year redesign of its network architecture to stay ahead of exponential data usage increases, upgrade the technology in the network, and to pave the way for personalized customer experiences. Network upgrades in Daytona include deploying new cell sites to extend coverage and capacity in local communities. They also include adding more capacity on fiber optic cables to move more data through the network and adding bandwidth to the cellular network to accommodate new services like wireless internet service for homes and businesses. Specifics on the upgrades include:

Engineers have deployed 5G Ultra Wideband service using C-band spectrum designed for fast speeds, high capacity and wide coverage. With the recent deployments and upgrades, more people in Daytona now have access to 5G service from Verizon. Most notably, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service has recently expanded to areas near Daytona International Speedway, Tanger Outlets, the SeaBreeze Historic District, the mainland area, the Ortona Park area, South Peninsula Historic District and the Amazon Delivery Station near I-95.

These deployments used Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum, designed to provide wide coverage for 5G service. Throughout Daytona, Verizon engineers are using 100 MHz of C-band spectrum to deliver 5G service to customers. By the end of the year, customers in Daytona will be able to take advantage of even more spectrum as it becomes available for 5G Ultra Wideband. That additional bandwidth will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services

spectrum, designed to provide wide coverage for 5G service. Throughout Daytona, Verizon engineers are using 100 MHz of C-band spectrum to deliver 5G service to customers. By the end of the year, customers in Daytona will be able to take advantage of even more spectrum as it becomes available for 5G Ultra Wideband. That additional bandwidth will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services Lastly, the addition of 5G service and the many additional wireless solutions allow far more data to travel on the wireless network in Daytona. That exponential increase in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites in the Daytona area so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

“Our network engineers work tirelessly to ensure we can provide the most reliable connections across Daytona. We will continue to unlock the power of 5G for our customers with better connectivity for their phones, homes and businesses, as part of our ongoing commitment to this community,” said Eric Lia, Vice President of Network Engineering and Operations for Verizon.

With these and other technology advancements on Verizon’s network, customers are able to use more data in more ways. This multi-service network powers

Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices that do very little networking and stay in place,

smartphones with infinite opportunities to use data in a highly mobile environment,

home and business internet which provides connectivity via the wireless network for homes, offices and retail environments, and

complex solutions like Augmented Reality or enterprise real-time video and data analysis that require massive computing capabilities.

As 5G technology advances and is even more widely adopted by consumers the variety of solutions that will use Verizon’s network will continue to evolve as well.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Daytona, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.** Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals for the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Daytona area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Daytona area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee (price guarantee excludes taxes and fees) for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

**Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet services, which are available in select areas. Save $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Add’l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.