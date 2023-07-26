Verizon Frontline providing critical communications support to first responders nationwide

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Throughout the first seven months of 2023, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has continued to provide first responders with access to the network and solutions they need to achieve their mission under nearly any conditions, already responding to 873 requests for mission-critical communications support from public safety agencies.

Since January, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has supported more than 500 different federal, state and local public safety agencies in 46 states and the District of Columbia during a variety of operations ranging from training exercises to wildfire response efforts .

More than 2,700 Verizon Frontline solutions have been delivered to these public safety agencies to help provide mission-critical voice and data service to first responders on the front lines. These solutions have included Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs), routers, network extenders, mobile hotspots, smartphones, drones and more.

This critical support has been provided to first responders in the wake of nearly 40 different tornadoes, during more than 30 wildfire response operations, to assist in more than 40 large-scale training evolutions and during a number of additional public safety operational scenarios across the country.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders, on a 24/7 basis at no cost to the supported agencies. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Eric Durie

[email protected]

516-382-8219