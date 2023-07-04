Vistin Pharma ASA: Results of offer to buy back shares

4 July 2023: Reference is made to the stock exchange release of Vistin Pharma ASA (“Vistin” or the “Company”) dated 30 June 2023 at 07:30 hours CEST concerning an offer to buy back shares (the “Offer”) in connection with its Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) for the executive management. The Offer expired Monday 3 July 2023 at 16:00 hours CEST.

The Company has resolved to buy back 220 000 shares at a price of NOK 23,00 per share (the “Purchase Price”). The Purchase Price was determined through a reverse book-building process conducted by SpareBank 1 Markets AS.

As a result of the buy back, the Company owns 220 000 own shares, corresponding to 0,50% of the share capital and voting rights in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

