Vitali Edrenkine Joins Arcserve as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Market Adoption of the Leading Data Resilience Solutions and Amplify Channel Growth

DRAPER, Utah–Arcserve, the world's most experienced provider of backup, recovery, and immutable storage solutions for unified data resilience against ransomware and disasters, today announced the appointment of Vitali Edrenkine to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).









Edrenkine steps into Arcserve with a wealth of technology industry experience, most recently as Marketing leader at Vendr, and prior to that, as SVP of Demand Generation and Digital Platforms at DataRobot.

In his new role, Edrenkine will spearhead Arcserve’s global marketing strategy definition and execution. He will prioritize listening to partners, customers, and prospects, harnessing data, and leveraging technology to persuasively bring Arcserve’s value proposition to the market and empower the sales force and channel partners in their work.

Said Brannon Lacey, CEO at Arcserve: “Vitali is a seasoned marketing leader with a track record of driving growth in the technology sector through go-to-market innovation and dependable, predictable execution. His deep understanding of the market dynamics, and his forward-thinking vision around AI and digital platforms, make him an invaluable addition to our executive leadership team.”

“I’m thrilled to join Arcserve because our mission is so relevant and urgent today,” said Vitali Edrenkine, CMO at Arcserve. “We empower channel partners and their customers with right-fit solutions to maintain business continuity, eliminate the risk of downtime, and safeguard a key asset: their data. And I am excited to help strengthen and scale our marketing capabilities to deliver on that mission for our channel partners and customers.”

Edrenkine holds an MBA with concentrations in Management and Operations from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and two Master’s degrees in Computer Science and in Project Management.

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a top 5 data protection vendor and unified data resilience platform provider, offers the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise, regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection, and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company’s four decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers’ critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

