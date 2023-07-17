Voxtur Analytics Launches Reports Now to Bring Greater Precision, Reliability to Property Valuations

Cutting-edge tech inside the Voxtur ANOW software establishes new benchmark for efficiency

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or the “Company”), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, has unveiled its groundbreaking product Reports Now, designed to radically enhance efficiency and risk management in property valuations.

Available through ANOW, Voxtur’s best-in-class software solution for appraisal firms, Reports Now is a sophisticated, cloud-based report generator tailored to meet the needs of contemporary appraisers by leveraging multiple data integrations.

Reports Now works seamlessly with ANOW Office to streamline the appraisal reporting process, eliminating the necessity for supplementary software or costly upgrades. Reports Now offers features such as cloud-based form filling, real-time team collaboration, customizable report templates, easy comparable and public records import, and an efficient validation and review process.

Moreover, Reports Now is integrated with Voxtur’s Apex Sketch Portal, a multifaceted solution launched earlier this month by Voxtur that enhances the capabilities of the industry-leading property sketching provider Apex Software.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new technology to the valuation industry,” said Al Broadway, President of Voxtur’s valuation division. “ANOW is on the cutting edge of valuation technology. We’re listening to appraisers’ needs and developing solutions that promise to bring greater efficiency and reliability to the appraisal process, and in doing so, we’re empowering appraisers to lean into innovations that will allow them to adapt quickly to shifting market dynamics.”

Reports Now is one of several new products recently introduced by Voxtur to not only augment its offering for appraisers, but also furnish lenders with direct engagement and appraisal management tools. Through a multitude of revolutionary products, Voxtur has created a cloud-based ecosystem where lenders, appraisers, property inspectors and data providers can work together to obtain the highest quality property value information.

“The launch of tools like Reports Now and the Apex Sketch portal solidify Voxtur’s dedication to ongoing innovation,” said Gary Yeoman, CEO of Voxtur. “It highlights our ultimate goal to help lenders, real estate service providers, and appraisers in their pursuit of more efficient, customer-centric operations so they can future-proof their business.”

For more information, please visit voxtur.com/voxtur-valuation/#reports-now and ANOW.com.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSXV under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

