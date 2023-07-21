Wellfield Technologies, Inc. See Significant Improvement in Financial Results Attributed to the Announced Successful Reorganization of Coinmama Contributing to Improved Financial Results

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 21, 2023) – Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (OTCQB: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D) (the “Company” or “Wellfield“), is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its operational reorganization for its business line Coinmama (the “Reorganization“), which was previously announced in the Company’s news release, dated May 18, 2023. The Reorganization is indicating signs of enhanced margins.

Initiated in May 2023 and completed in July 2023, the significant operational change aimed to improve Coinmama’s efficiency by deepening the utilization of operational partnerships and outsourcing various functions. This has resulted in a material reduction in both the overall workforce and the cost of revenue, contributing meaningfully to reducing the cost structure and increasing its bottom line.

Commenting on the success of the reorganization, Levy Cohen, CEO of Wellfield, said, “We are very pleased to see that implementing this reorganization has resulted in a clearer path to profitability and more efficiently on our Coinmama platform. We are now turning our efforts at Coinmama to begin releasing new offerings that optimize what is one of the most enduring and trusted consumer brands in our ecosystem. We have already enhanced our user experience and we’re now adding support for our VaultChain™ Gold and integrating blockchain powered decentralized financial services that will create a tremendous opportunity for us to increase revenues at Coinmama and continue to grow our retail user base.”

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield is an R&D focused Fintech company that operates on public blockchains including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Company operates a regulated platform that onboards customers globally at scale, leveraging its proprietary decentralized technology to offer highly disruptive on-chain self-custody solutions. Wellfield leverages these assets to operate two business lines: Coinmama (for consumers) with over 3.5 million registered users globally and Wellfield Capital for institutional and professional investors. Additionally, Wellfield has recently expanded the scope and monetization potential of its technology by acquiring Tradewind Markets, Inc. (“Tradewind Markets“). Tradewind Markets digitizes real world assets, starting with its flagship VaultChain™ Gold and VaultChain™ Silver products, which offer blockchain-based digital ownership of deliverable precious metals held in custody by the Royal Canadian Mint.

