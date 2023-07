Wells Fargo to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Earnings on July 14, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its second quarter 2023 earnings results on Friday, July 14, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov/.





The company will host a live conference call on Friday, July 14, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. You may listen to the call by dialing 1-888-673-9782 (U.S. and Canada) or 312-470-7126 (International/U.S. Toll) and entering passcode: 7928529#. The call will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on July 14 through Friday, July 28. Please dial 1-800-685-6061 (U.S. and Canada) or 203-369-3604 (International/U.S. Toll) and enter passcode: 6982#. A webcast replay will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

News Release Category: WF-CF

Contacts

Media

Beth Richek, 704-374-2545



[email protected]

Investor Relations

John Campbell, 415-396-0523



[email protected]