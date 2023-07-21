Wolters Kluwer honored with ABF Journal “2023 Most Innovative Companies” designation

Excellence in regulatory change management and digital lending capabilities cited as notable Wolters Kluwer differentiators

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wolterskluwer–The Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) division of Wolters Kluwer has been recognized by ABF Journal for excellence in innovation in the magazine’s just-announced “2023 Most Innovative Companies” program.





Wolters Kluwer was singled out by program judges for a number of noteworthy innovations it has introduced to help navigate the sizeable breadth and scope of regulatory changes lenders face and, in addition, to further automate their customers’ transactions via an array of industry-leading digital lending offerings.

“Wolters Kluwer has been at the forefront of pioneering technologies in the digital lending arena that are changing the ways in which secured lending is transacted today, whether in mortgage lending, auto lending, equipment leasing or other kinds of commercial finance,” according to ABF Journal judges.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, which sits within the FCC division, has continued to refine functionality used in its OneSumX® for Regulatory Change Management offering and has more than doubled its regulatory coverage in the past two years to more than 1,500 global regulatory agencies. This expanded scope helps banks and other financial services firms better identify significant regulatory changes relevant to specific lines of business, helping them better manage their compliance obligations.

The incorporation of several recent, major acquisitions into the Compliance Solutions portfolio, including the digital lending industry leader eOriginal, as well as IDS, has fostered further innovation that is helping lenders on their digital transformation journeys, notes Wolters Kluwer leaders. This effort includes the development and launch of OmniVault for Real Estate Finance, an eVault technology that enables clients to manage digital home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and eMortgages, among other types of loans.

“I’m proud of the work that our talented team of professionals has achieved to help enhance our customers’ capabilities,” said Steven Meirink, CEO, Financial & Corporate Compliance, Wolters Kluwer. “Our team is constantly connecting with customers and partners to learn their pain points and needs to then help develop a workable approach, enabling them to better serve their end customers. We are pleased to be recognized by ABF Journal for these efforts, as this type of innovation requires deep domain knowledge, technical expertise and focus on our customers to drive success.”

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, a global leader in registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance, is also part of Wolters Kluwer’s Financial & Corporate Compliance division and has a reach into over 150 countries. More than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT Corporation to handle their compliance needs with the help of innovative solutions such as UCC Hub, an end-to-end due diligence workflow solution for corporate transactions.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

David Feider



Associate Director, External Communications



Financial & Corporate Compliance



Wolters Kluwer



Office +1 612-246-9454



[email protected]

Ashley Beine



Senior Specialist, External Communications



Financial & Corporate Compliance



Wolters Kluwer



Tel: +1 262-685-8721



[email protected]