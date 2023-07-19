Yum! Brands Appoints Former Walmart CFO Brett Biggs and Boeing CIO Susan Doniz to Board

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced the appointments of Brett Biggs, former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Walmart Inc., and Susan Doniz, Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Information Technology & Data Analytics of The Boeing Company, to its Board of Directors, effective August 10, 2023.









“Brett and Susan bring deep leadership experience and proven track records driving performance and innovation for well-known customer-oriented and technology-centric companies, making them outstanding additions to the Yum! Brands Board,” said Brian Cornell, Chairman of the Yum! Brands Board of Directors and Chairman and CEO of Target Corporation. “We look forward to the insights and contributions Brett and Susan will bring to the Yum! Board that will undoubtedly unlock growth and benefit our stakeholders.”

“Brett’s impressive background leading global finance, corporate strategy and mergers and acquisitions at one of the world’s most iconic and customer-focused retailers positions him perfectly to contribute to the Yum! Board and help shape our future growth and performance,” said David Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer, Yum! Brands. “Yum! will also benefit from Brett’s experience in global operations and digital transformation as we continue to prioritize initiatives that strengthen operational execution, accelerate digital sales and provide great experiences for our customers and restaurant team members.”

Gibbs continued, “Susan has strong expertise in adopting new, cutting-edge technologies and leveraging agile digital solutions and data analytics capabilities to drive business growth and support customer needs. Her wealth of knowledge will be invaluable as we pursue our bold goal of powering 100 percent of our sales by digital and investing in technologies that enable easy experiences for customers, easy operations in restaurants and easy insights to accelerate profitable growth for Yum! and our franchisees.”

About Brett Biggs

Biggs is the former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Walmart Inc., a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer. In his role as Chief Financial Officer at Walmart Inc., in which he served from 2016 until June 2022, Biggs was responsible for all global finance and indirect procurement functions as well as corporate strategy. His oversight also included Walmart’s global Enterprise Business Services work to deliver digital and finance transformation initiatives worldwide. Biggs spent nearly 23 years at Walmart, serving in senior leadership positions including Chief Financial Officer for Walmart International, Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club. He also served as Senior Vice President of International Strategy, Mergers and Acquisitions, and as Senior Vice President of Operations for Sam’s Club. Before joining Walmart, Biggs held various M&A and corporate finance positions with Leggett & Platt, Phillips Petroleum Co. and Price Waterhouse.

Biggs serves as a senior advisor for Blackstone and sits on the Board of Directors of Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Harding University and received an MBA with Honors from Oklahoma State University.

About Susan Doniz

Doniz is Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Information Technology & Data Analytics of The Boeing Company, a leading global aerospace company. In this role, Doniz oversees all aspects of information technology, information security, data and analytics and supports the growth of Boeing’s business through IT and analytics-related revenue generating programs. She is also a member of the company’s Executive Council. Before joining Boeing in 2020, Doniz was the Group CIO of Qantas Airways and, prior to that, served in digital transformation and IT leadership roles at SAP and Aimia. Doniz also spent 17 years at Procter & Gamble leading IT programs in support of sales, research and development and the supply chain.

Doniz serves as an adviser to the Center for Digital Transformation at the University of California, Irvine, Paul Merage School of Business. She has served as Vice Chair of the Digital Transformation Advisory Council of the International Air Transport Association and as a board member of multiple nonprofit organizations. Doniz has been a champion and self-starter of a variety of diversity networks for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as for Hispanics in business leadership. The Association of Latino Professionals For America named Doniz as one of the most powerful Latinas in 2022. She is an honors graduate of the University of Toronto with a bachelor’s degree in applied science and engineering and studied post graduate in industrial engineering at Eindhoven University of Technology.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of over 55,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories under the Company’s concepts – KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill. The Company’s KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands are global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-style food, and pizza categories, respectively. The Habit Burger Grill is a fast casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2023, the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands were ranked in the top five of Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises Ranking. In addition, in 2023 Yum! Brands was included on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity; and Newsweek’s lists recognizing America’s Most Responsible Companies, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, the Company was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America.

