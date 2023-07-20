ZeroFox Contributes to Open Source Amass Project to Help Businesses Manage Their External Attack Surface

The company’s multi-quarter engineering investments include tools and new standards framework for Attack Surface Management

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, highlights its recent contributions to the OWASP Amass Project in an ongoing effort to give businesses and government entities better visibility to their full external attack surface asset ecosystem. The recent additions to the project from the ZeroFox team provide more advanced tool sets for analysts to discover and catalog their internet-facing assets and exposures. The contributions create a new standard framework to lead the industry in a more cohesive approach to attack surface management.

As organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, understanding and managing their external attack surface has become paramount. By leveraging its expertise in external cybersecurity, ZeroFox identified a critical gap in the attack surface management landscape and responded by spearheading the development of the Open Asset Model and Asset Database within the OWASP Amass Project.

The Open Asset Model and Asset Database contributions offer security analysts a unified and structured approach to identifying and managing potential vulnerabilities outside the perimeter. The Open Asset Model provides a new standard for asset definitions, representing a comprehensive framework for describing and categorizing diverse internet-facing assets. The Amass community can quickly adapt the model to include new types of assets exposed on the Internet, and their relationships to each other, for more accurate discovery, tracking, monitoring, and management. The Asset Database implements this model, offering the database interaction layer to store discovered assets in the popular sqlite3 and PostgreSQL database management systems. The Asset Database will foster the development of an ecosystem of scanning and analysis tools, allowing them to store and analyze assets from the Open Asset Model and their relationships.

These contributions directly benefit both existing Amass users and the broader attack surface management community in an effort to standardize asset definitions. The new standards now provide the information security community with a consistent and predictable format when transferring data describing external attack surfaces.

“We are thrilled to contribute to the OWASP Amass Project and provide the security community with cutting-edge tools for Attack Surface Management,” said Jeff Foley, VP of Research at ZeroFox. “By leveraging the power of open source, we aim to expand access to advanced cybersecurity capabilities, helping organizations proactively defend against emerging threats.”

These engineering contributions represent a continued commitment by ZeroFox to the open source community, OWASP, and the Amass Project. ZeroFox will continue to contribute to the Amass Project in an effort to enable the discovery, management, and protection of the external attack surface. By sharing its expertise and resources, ZeroFox aims to foster collaboration and innovation within the information security community, ultimately making the digital landscape safer for all users.

About ZeroFox

