Zonetail Updates Market Regarding Engagement of Integral

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 20, 2023) – Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) (“Zonetail” or the “Company”) is updating the market regarding the engagement of Integral Wealth Securities Limited (“Integral”).

On June 22, 2021, the Company signed a 3-month contract (the “Contract”) with Integral to provide “market making” activities (as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange) that included maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company’s shares. The Contract initially paid Integral $5,500 per month, was amended to $3,000 per month from October 2021 to June 2022, when the Contract was allowed to lapse. To the knowledge of the Company, Integral has no present, direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities.

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network. Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. Our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model – providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize your home. Zonetail is partnered with Yardi, Shiftsuite and now MRI Software which together account for an estimated 50 million households across North America.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

Mark Holmes, President and CEO, Zonetail Inc.

T: (416) 994-5399 E: [email protected]

