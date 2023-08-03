3Sixty Global Logistics Launches New Website to Revolutionize Logistics Solutions

SYDNEY, AU, Aug 24, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – 3Sixty Global Logistics announces the launch of its new website, showcasing the company’s demonstrated success in offering comprehensive and personalized logistics solutions tailored to each global customer’s unique challenges.

3Sixty Global Logistics, the top freight forwarder in Australia, has the singular mission of delivering extraordinary customer service, an aspect that founder Tom Kalabalikis feels has been missing in the logistics industry.

“Every company encounters unique logistic hurdles, and an inside-the-box solution simply doesn’t cut it,” Tom said. “We form strategic partnerships with clients to understand their enterprise-specific requirements, which enables us to deliver exceptional results.”

3Sixty Global Logistics identifies each client’s unique challenges in the often volatile landscape of international logistics, infusing innovative ideas with tried-and-true customer service traits – reliability, customisation, and professionalism.

“We firmly believe in the significance of individual relationships. 3Sixty Logistics sees clients as pivotal partners rather than mere numbers on a spreadsheet,” Tom said. “We go beyond conventional inside-of-the-box thinking to offer tailor-made, cost-effective, and seamless solutions that our clients can rely on.”

3Sixty Global Logistics operates in several industries, including agriculture and food, automotive, electronics supply chain, fashion, manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals, and retail, utilizing air, rail, road, and sea freight to meet all import, export, and cross-trade needs.

With expertise in customs brokerage, project logistics, and supply chain management, 3Sixty Global Logistics offers a wide range of services to cover every need, including:

– Dangerous goods handling

– Temperature-controlled logistics

– E-commerce logistics

– Cargo insurance

– Project logistics

– Warehousing and distribution

– Supply chain management

– Customs clearance

– Rail freight

– Road freight

– Sea freight

– Air freight

– International freight forwarding

With 3Sixty’s customer-focused approach, businesses of every scale can access innovative, efficient, and personalized logistic solutions, from traditional freight forwarding services to e-commerce logistics.

“In an era where logistics companies often treat clients as simply a number, 3Sixty Global Logistics redefines the narrative with an offering that reinvents the customer-service experience and considerably enhances the freight forwarding processes,” Tom said.

3Sixty Global Logistics provides around-the-clock customer service to ensure that every aspect of a company’s logistics operations is handled meticulously. The company utilizes innovative custom solutions to meet specific requirements, pioneering a new paradigm in the logistics industry that sets them apart and amplifies their position in the complex world of logistics.

Freight forwarder Australia 3Sixty Global Logistics is a go-to partner and dedicated team that understands the complexities of logistics and provides reliable, efficient, and personalized solutions.

About 3Sixty Global Logistics

Established in 2017, 3Sixty Global Logistics aims to set new standards in Australia’s logistics and freight forwarding industry. They view their clients as individuals, not just businesses, each with unique logistical needs. Staffed by top industry experts, 3Sixty Global Logistics offers innovative solutions that push logistical boundaries. They aim to provide exceptional, hands-on customer service as Australia’s best freight forwarder.

