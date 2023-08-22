60-Provider Entira Family Clinics Transitions to the Intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud to Enhance Patient Care Delivery

eClinicalWorks user sees success with the eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR to improve efficiency and reduce costs

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Entira Family Clinics has selected the intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud to improve patient care delivery. Entira Family Clinics is a physician-owned organization with 10 clinics and 60 physicians and Advanced Practice Providers in St. Paul, MN. The practice provides comprehensive, patient-centered medical services to a diverse patient population in family medical clinics throughout the East Metro area.





The integration of Practice Management, EHR capabilities, and customizable process notes in an all-in-one, unified solution were key factors in Entira Family Clinics choosing the eClinicalWorks Cloud.

The eClinicalWorks Cloud offers advanced analytics, patient engagement tools, and customizable templates, enabling Entira Family Clinics to access patient records from any location and making it easier for physicians to collaborate and provide coordinated care.

“We appreciate eClinicalWorks’ commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of healthcare providers across the country,” said Matt Monteiro, medical director of Entira Family Clinics. “The eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR and additional services have allowed us to maintain our independence and helps us provide a high level of patient care. Moving to the web version has helped us streamline our daily processes.”

Entira Family Clinics uses a range of eClinicalWorks services, including eClinicalMobile, Patient Portal, Chronic Care Management (CCM), healow® Open Access®, PRISMA, healow TeleVisits™, and Hierarchical Condition Category (HCC). eClinicalWorks offers these tools in one unified cloud-based solution to help improve patient care coordination and communication. The intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud offers practices like Entira Family Clinics with the limitless computing power, storage, and access to data needed to transform the delivery of healthcare.

Learn more about the eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR at www.eclinicalworks.com.

About Entira Family Clinics

Entira Family Clinics provides comprehensive, patient-centered medical services, in family medicine clinics located in your neighborhood. As an independent organization of physicians, we are uniquely prepared to provide the highest quality of care and value for our patients and staff. For more information, visit www.entirafamilyclinics.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.

