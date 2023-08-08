8×8, Inc. Announces Participation in Rosenblatt Technology Summit

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced participation in the Rosenblatt 3rd Annual Technology Summit.


Rosenblatt 3rd Annual Technology Summit: The Age of AI

Virtual Presentation: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 12:00 – 12:45 pm EDT/9:00 – 9:45 am PDT

The presentations will be webcast. Links to live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://8×8.gcs-web.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8®, 8×8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

Contacts

8×8, Inc. Contacts:
Media:

PR@8×8.com

Investor Relations:

Investor.Relations@8×8.com

