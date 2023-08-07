Agreement Signed to Promote Urban Development towards Carbon Neutral City of Chitose

TOKYO, Aug 7, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – The city of Chitose in Japans Hokkaido Prefecture (Chitose City) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement to promote Urban Development towards carbon neutral city of Chitose.

To realize decarbonized society Chitose City declared a statement of “Zero Carbon City Chitose” to reduce greenhouse gases to net Zero by 2050 and the city has been taking proactive activities for carbon neutrality.

In May 2022, MC announced its latest management plan, entitled “Midterm Corporate Strategy 2024 – Creating MC Shared Value”. Through connected advances in both EX and DX, MC is now working to revitalize regions and build independent, distributed communities that provide vibrant and convenient living environments and new, carbon-neutral industries that are powered by renewable energies.

Purpose:

Under the terms of this agreement, both parties shall closely work together for the scopes below, making the most of each resource.

Scope of Our Agreement:

1. Carbon Neutrality of Chitose City

2. Digital Transformation of Chitose City

3. Industrial Development of Chitose City

4. Transportation Infrastructure of Chitose City

5. Other Local Development considered necessary

Inquiry Recipient:

Mitsubishi Corporation

Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com