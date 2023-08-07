Akoya Reports Record Revenue in the Second Quarter of 2023 and Reiterates Full Year 2023 Revenue Guidance

Q2 2023 revenue $23.5 million, 31% y/y growth

Reiterating FY 2023 revenue guidance range of $95-98 million

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

“Akoya delivered strong financial performance in the second quarter, highlighted by record revenue and the milestone of the 1,000th publication featuring Akoya platforms, the industry’s largest and fastest growing publications volume,” said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer, Akoya Biosciences. “With a leading position in spatial biology, consistent commercial and operational execution, and a recent financing to further increase the strength of our balance sheet, Akoya is well positioned to continue to drive long-term growth while moving the business towards profitability.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $23.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $17.9 million in the prior year period; an increase of 31%.

Product revenue (which includes instruments, reagents, and software) was $17.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $14.2 million in the prior year period; an increase of 20%. Instrument revenue was $11.3 million, compared to $9.5 million in the prior year period; an increase of 19%. Reagent revenue was $5.8 million, compared to $4.5 million in the prior year period; an increase of 29%.

Service and other revenue totaled $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.7 million in the prior year period; an increase of 73%.

Gross profit was $12.1 million and gross profit margin was 51.5% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $10.3 million and 57.8% respectively in the prior year period. COGS in the second quarter of 2023 was $11.4 million, compared to $7.6 million in the prior year period. COGS in the second quarter of 2023 includes a non-routine charge of $2.0 million for inventory related to the expiration of materials purchased in prior periods.

$47.8 million in net proceeds from public offering of common stock in the second quarter of 2023.

$93.3 million of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, with $11.3 million in additional debt capacity.

Second Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

72 instruments were sold in the second quarter of 2023: 27 PhenoCyclers, 45 PhenoImagers (which includes Fusion and HT), compared to 60 instruments sold in the prior year period (16 PhenoCyclers, 44 PhenoImagers).

Instrument installed base of 1,064 as of June 30, 2023 (300 PhenoCyclers, 764 PhenoImagers), compared to an installed base of 808 in the prior year period (212 PhenoCyclers, 596 PhenoImagers); an increase of 32%. Combined-unit PhenoCycler-Fusion installed base of 159 as of June 30, 2023, compared to 55 in the prior year period.

As of June 30, 2023, there were 988 total publications featuring Akoya’s platforms, 60% growth from 618 total publications in the prior year period; achieved milestone publication volume of 1,000 in July.

Launched the Fusion 2.0 and HT field upgrades with rolling launch of PhenoCode Panels.

Adjusted organizational structure to support portfolio prioritization and streamlined cost structure to achieve objective of reaching cash flow breakeven.

YTD 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $44.9 million YTD as of June 30, 2023, compared to $34.8 million in the prior year period; an increase of 29%.

Product revenue was $32.7 million YTD as of June 30, 2023, compared to $27.5 million in the prior year period; an increase of 19%.

Services and other revenue totaled $12.3 million YTD as of June 30, 2023, compared to $7.3 million in the prior year period; an increase of 68%.

Gross profit was $24.4 million YTD as of June 30, 2023, compared to $20.4 million in the prior year period and gross profit margin was 54.3% YTD as of June 30, 2023, compared to 58.7% in the prior year period.

130 instruments were sold YTD as of June 30, 2023; 46 PhenoCyclers, 84 PhenoImagers, compared to 111 instruments sold in the prior year period; an increase of 17%.

2023 Financial Outlook

The Company, based on its current plans and initiatives, continues to expect full year 2023 revenue in the range of $95-98 million.

AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,328 $ 74,229 Marketable securities — 6,989 Accounts receivable, net 12,866 9,729 Inventories, net 16,131 14,486 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,845 6,764 Total current assets 126,170 112,197 Property and equipment, net 11,139 10,174 Demo inventory, net 1,546 2,084 Intangible assets, net 19,125 20,048 Goodwill 18,262 18,262 Operating lease right of use assets, net 9,629 10,785 Financing lease right of use assets, net 1,990 1,490 Other non-current assets 1,018 991 Total assets $ 188,879 $ 176,031 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 26,460 $ 27,147 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,894 3,009 Current portion of financing lease liabilities 822 620 Deferred revenue 7,214 6,279 Total current liabilities 37,390 37,055 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,495 2,114 Long-term debt, net 63,636 63,277 Contingent consideration liability, net of current portion 5,051 6,039 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 7,253 8,203 Financing lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,066 675 Other long-term liabilities 87 87 Total liabilities 116,978 117,450 Total stockholders’ equity 71,901 58,581 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 188,879 $ 176,031

AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)