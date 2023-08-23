Altamira Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference September 11-13

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (“Altamira” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that its founder, Chairman, and CEO Thomas Meyer will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually and in person on September 11-13, 2023, at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Presentation On-Demand

Date: September 11, 2023

Time: 7:00am ET

Webcast: Link

Registration: Link

Please note that Company presentation date and time are subject to change. Attendees may refer to the program agenda for more information. Once the presentation becomes available on-demand, registered attendees can submit their Q&As for the Company. To schedule a 1×1 investor meeting with Mr. Thomas Meyer, please send an email to [email protected] .

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira (Nasdaq: CYTO) is dedicated to developing RNA-based therapeutics for extrahepatic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ delivery platforms). The Company currently has two flagship siRNA programs in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis. The versatile delivery platform is also suited for mRNA and other types of RNA therapeutics and is planned to be leveraged via out-licensing to pharma or biotech companies. In addition, Altamira is in the process of divesting and/or out-licensing its legacy assets in allergology and viral infection (Bentrio® OTC nasal spray; commercial) and inner ear therapeutics (AM-125 nasal spray for vertigo; post Phase 2; Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi® for tinnitus and hearing loss; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/