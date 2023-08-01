Ameresco Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Record Total Project Backlog Increased 9% Sequentially, with $493M in New Awards



Added a Record 113 MWe of Energy Assets into Development



Significant Battery Energy Storage Project Wins and Asset Activity



EPA Action Supports Positive Multiyear RNG Revenue Outlook



Reaffirms 2023 Guidance

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:





Revenues of $327.1 million

Net income attributable to common shareholders of $6.4 million

GAAP EPS of $0.12

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15

Adjusted EBITDA of $37.4 million

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carbonreduction–Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company also furnished supplemental information in conjunction with this press release in a Current Report on Form 8-K. The supplemental information, which includes Non-GAAP financial measures, has been posted to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to the appropriate GAAP measures are included herein.

CEO George Sakellaris commented, “We had another strong quarter. I’m particularly pleased that our positive momentum continued to build strong growth in project backlog and assets in development, supporting both our 2023 guidance and our longer-term financial targets. Total project backlog increased by 9% sequentially, driven by the addition of $493 million in new awards. Furthermore, we continue to see a considerable year-on-year increase in the dollar value of the projects we are bidding on and winning. We also increased our net assets in development by over 100 MW in the second quarter, the largest quarterly increase in our company’s history.

“Battery storage is seeing tremendous growth given the need for greater resiliency, increased grid complexities from the rapid growth of renewables, and the financial benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Ameresco has emerged as a leader in the implementation of battery systems given our deep knowledge of deployable technologies, engineering expertise and supplier relationships as demonstrated by our significant project and asset wins and installations during the quarter. Another positive development during the quarter was the EPA’s ruling concerning the final Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) biofuel targets for 2023 – 2025. The outcome provides long term support to the RNG industry and increases our long-term visibility into this important revenue stream.

“During the quarter we published our third annual ESG report entitled ‘Doing Well by Doing Good’. We are proud that our renewable energy assets and customer projects have delivered a cumulative carbon offset of over 95 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. Looking ahead, Ameresco has set a target of achieving net zero carbon emissions from internal operations for scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 2040 and has pledged to establish emissions reduction targets through the Science Based Targets initiative by 2025. We were also recognized with the Environmental Initiatives Award by the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards for our floating solar plant at Fort Bragg, which is the largest such installation in the southeast.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

(All financial result comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted.)

Total revenue of $327.1 million exceeded the company’s guidance for the quarter, with faster than-expected execution on several larger projects. Energy Asset revenue increased 16.5% driven by continued growth in operating assets. O&M revenue increased 9.3% reflecting continued growth in long-term contracts. Other revenue increased 3.5% primarily due to strength in the Company’s utility SaaS and consulting business. Gross margin expanded year-on-year while SG&A increased slightly during the quarter to support growth in proposal activity and the integration of Enerqos. Net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted EBITDA were $6.4 million and $37.4 million, respectively.

(in millions) 2Q 2023 2Q 2022 Revenue Net Income



(Loss) (1) Adj. EBITDA Revenue Net Income (1) Adj. EBITDA Projects $228.9 ($0.1) $6.1 $489.1 $15.8 $29.2 Energy Assets $50.0 $5.1 $27.3 $42.9 $12.9 $24.7 O&M $23.0 $0.9 $2.1 $21.1 $2.4 $4.0 Other $25.2 $0.5 $2.0 $24.3 $1.1 $2.4 Total (2) $327.1 $6.4 $37.4 $577.4 $32.2 $60.3 (1) Net Income (Loss) represents net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders. (2) Numbers in table may not sum due to rounding.

($ in millions) At June 30, 2023 Awarded Project Backlog (1) $2,146 Contracted Project Backlog $1,090 Total Project Backlog $3,236 12-month Contracted Backlog (2) $745 O&M Revenue Backlog $1,239 12-month O&M Backlog $84 Energy Asset Visibility (3) $2,275 Operating Energy Assets 426 MWe Ameresco’s Net Assets in Development (4) 545 MWe (1) Customer contracts that have not been signed yet (2) We define our 12-month backlog as the estimated amount of revenues that we expect to recognize in the next twelve months from our fully-contracted backlog (3) Estimated contracted revenue and incentives during PPA period plus estimated additional revenue from operating RNG assets over a 20-year period, assuming RINs at $1.50/gallon and brown gas at $3.50/MMBtu with $3.00/MMBtu for LCFS on certain projects (4) Net MWe capacity includes only our share of any jointly owned assets

Project Highlights:

Reflecting the recent increase in battery storage activity, Ameresco announced that its joint venture with Atura Power was selected to build a 250 MW battery energy storage system, representing part of the largest BESS award in Canadian history. In addition to providing E&C services for the JV, Ameresco will also own 10.1% of the Asset or approximately 25 MW.

Ameresco announced another significant battery storage win with a four site 379 MW project with Middle River Power at its California gas power plants helping to shift midday renewable energy flows to peak evening hours. The work is expected to commence in summer 2023 and reach completion in Q3 of 2024.

Activity in the higher education market remained strong. Ameresco announced a comprehensive, multi-phase solar and energy efficiency project with St. John’s College Santa Fe campus. This project will also include a large PV installation, along with 20 EV charging stations.

Asset Highlights

In the Second Quarter of 2023:

Ameresco’s Assets in Development ended the quarter at 594 MWe. After subtracting Ameresco’s partners’ minority interests, Ameresco’s owned capacity of Assets in Development at quarter end was 545 MWe.

We increased our net assets in development by 113 MW in the second quarter, the largest quarterly increase in our company’s history.

Summary and Outlook

“The Ameresco team delivered strong results that provide confidence in our annual guidance and set the stage for continued growth for years to come. As customers begin to take advantage of the numerous benefits afforded by the IRA, Ameresco, with our deep technical and financial expertise, remains very well positioned to continue to capture additional market share. This momentum together with our rapidly growing Energy Asset business and international opportunities support our long term growth targets,” Mr. Sakellaris concluded.

Our 2023 guidance, included in the table below, anticipates adjusted EBITDA growth of 5% at the midpoint.

FY 2023 Guidance Ranges Revenue $1.45 billion $1.55 billion Gross Margin 19.5% 20.0% Adjusted EBITDA $210 million $220 million Interest Expense & Other $30 million $35 million Effective Tax Rate 10% 5% Non-GAAP EPS $1.80 $1.90

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS guidance excludes the impact of redeemable non-controlling interest activity, one-time charges, asset impairment charges, changes in contingent consideration, restructuring activities, as well as any related tax impact.

We estimate third and fourth quarter revenue, adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to be in the range of:

Q3 2023 Guidance Ranges Q4 2023 Guidance Ranges Revenue $370 million $400 million $550 million $580 million Adjusted EBITDA $50 million $55 million $90 million $100 million Non-GAAP EPS $0.45 $0.50 $1.20 $1.25

We expect to place between 80 and 100 MWe of energy assets in service in 2023 including two RNG plants. A third plant we originally anticipated to be placed in service in 2023 is expected to be at mechanical completion by the end of the year, and fully commissioned in Q1 2024. Several additional RNG assets are in the late stages of development and construction, and we continue to expect that 4 or 5 of these will come online during 2024.

Two of the three Southern California Edison projects are currently in commissioning and are expected to achieve substantial completion in Q3. The third project, which was significantly impacted by the heavy rainfall in California, is expected to reach substantial completion in Q4. Based on this timing, we have requested an extension to mid December 2023 to the maturity date of our Delayed Draw Term Loan A under our Sr. Credit Facility.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to adjusted EBITDA, Non- GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP net income and adjusted cash from operations, which are Non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these Non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses these measures, please see the section following the accompanying tables titled “Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Financial Guidance in the accompanying tables.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net-Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state, and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,200 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Ameresco, Inc., including statements about market conditions, pipeline, visibility, and backlog, as well as estimated future revenues, net income, adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP EPS, gross margin, capital investments, other financial guidance and longer term outlook, statements about our agreement with SCE including the impact of any delays, the requested extension to the maturity date of our Delayed Draw Term Loan A and the impact of the IRA and macroeconomic conditions on our business, longer term outlook, and other statements containing the words “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the timing of, and ability to, enter into contracts for awarded projects on the terms proposed or at all; the timing of work we do on projects where we recognize revenue on a percentage of completion basis, including the ability to perform under signed contracts without delay and in accordance with their terms; demand for our energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions; our ability to complete and operate our projects on a profitable basis and as committed to our customers; our ability to arrange financing to fund our operations and projects and to comply with covenants in our existing debt agreements; changes in federal, state and local government policies and programs related to energy efficiency and renewable energy and the fiscal health of the government; the ability of customers to cancel or defer contracts included in our backlog; the output and performance of our energy plants and energy projects; the effects of our acquisitions and joint ventures; seasonality in construction and in demand for our products and services; a customer’s decision to delay our work on, or other risks involved with, a particular project; availability and cost of labor and equipment particularly given global supply chain challenges and global trade conflicts; our reliance on third parties for our construction and installation work; the addition of new customers or the loss of existing customers; the impact of macroeconomic challenges, weather related events and climate change on our business; global supply chain challenges, component shortages and inflationary pressures; market price of the Company’s stock prevailing from time to time; the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time; the Company’s cash flows from operations; cybersecurity incidents and breaches; regulatory and other risks inherent to constructing and operating energy assets; risks related to our international operation and international growth strategy; and other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

AMERESCO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,999 $ 115,534 Restricted cash 39,137 20,782 Accounts receivable, net 123,361 174,009 Accounts receivable retainage, net 37,803 38,057 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 575,113 576,363 Inventory, net 14,127 14,218 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,874 38,617 Income tax receivable 7,497 7,746 Project development costs, net 16,956 16,025 Total current assets 921,867 1,001,351 Federal ESPC receivable 499,250 509,507 Property and equipment, net 16,888 15,707 Energy assets, net 1,417,690 1,181,525 Deferred income tax assets, net 3,594 3,045 Goodwill, net 77,846 70,633 Intangible assets, net 8,142 4,693 Operating lease assets 38,833 38,224 Restricted cash, non-current portion 13,677 13,572 Other assets 43,223 38,564 Total assets $ 3,041,010 $ 2,876,821 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portions of long-term debt and financing lease liabilities $ 332,999 $ 331,479 Accounts payable 290,284 349,126 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 81,008 89,166 Current portions of operating lease liabilities 5,935 5,829 Billings in excess of cost and estimated earnings 40,459 34,796 Income taxes payable 1,564 1,672 Total current liabilities 752,249 812,068 Long-term debt and financing lease liabilities, net of current portion, unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 784,266 568,635 Federal ESPC liabilities 464,566 478,497 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 7,971 9,181 Deferred grant income 7,319 7,590 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 32,487 31,703 Other liabilities 70,175 49,493 Redeemable non-controlling interests, net 47,994 46,623 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 – – Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 36,302,405 shares issued and 34,200,610 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023, 36,050,157 shares issued and 33,948,362 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 3 3 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 144,000,000 shares authorized, 18,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 317,228 306,314 Retained earnings 540,964 533,549 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (2,884 ) (4,051 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 2,101,795 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (11,788 ) (11,788 ) Stockholder’s equity before non-controlling interest 843,525 824,029 Non-controlling interest 30,458 49,002 Total stockholder’s equity 873,983 873,031 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 3,041,010 $ 2,876,821

AMERESCO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 327,074 $ 577,397 $ 598,116 $ 1,051,399 Cost of revenues 268,425 496,094 489,519 901,718 Gross profit 58,649 81,303 108,597 149,681 Earnings from unconsolidated entities 380 352 830 989 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,413 38,601 82,714 78,930 Operating income 17,616 43,054 26,713 71,740 Other expenses, net 9,198 5,249 17,241 12,330 Income before income taxes 8,418 37,805 9,472 59,410 Income tax provision (benefit) 5 4,932 (498 ) 7,239 Net income 8,413 32,873 9,970 52,171 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (2,045 ) (657 ) (2,500 ) (2,571 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 6,368 $ 32,216 $ 7,470 $ 49,600 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.62 $ 0.14 $ 0.96 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.61 $ 0.14 $ 0.93 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 52,127 51,818 52,045 51,781 Diluted 53,211 53,173 53,232 53,407

AMERESCO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 9,970 $ 52,171 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation of energy assets, net 27,725 23,978 Depreciation of property and equipment 1,607 1,404 Increase (decrease) in contingent consideration 155 (320 ) Accretion of ARO liabilities 130 72 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 2,364 2,036 Amortization of intangible assets 991 1,020 Provision for bad debts 579 244 Loss on write-off of long-lived assets 18 – Earnings from unconsolidated entities (830 ) (989 ) Net (gain) loss from derivatives (261 ) 555 Stock-based compensation expense 7,999 7,206 Deferred income taxes, net (3,177 ) 3,606 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 38 467 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 60,028 (44,334 ) Accounts receivable retainage 354 (458 ) Federal ESPC receivable (88,072 ) (113,478 ) Inventory, net 91 (2,080 ) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 15,664 (358,603 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,312 (1,629 ) Project development costs (2,825 ) (1,332 ) Other assets (1,867 ) (10,020 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (80,555 ) 126,783 Billings in excess of cost and estimated earnings 13,462 4,073 Other liabilities 1,240 18 Income taxes receivable, net 11 1,767 Cash flows from operating activities (33,849 ) (307,843 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,662 ) (2,525 ) Capital investment in energy assets (261,547 ) (124,924 ) Capital investment in major maintenance of energy assets (5,810 ) (4,838 ) Acquisitions, net of cash received (9,184 ) – Loans to joint venture investments (39 ) – Cash flows from investing activities (279,242 ) (132,287 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of debt discount and debt issuance costs (5,074 ) (2,756 ) Proceeds from exercises of options and ESPP 3,110 2,814 (Payments on) proceeds from senior secured revolving credit facility, net (80,000 ) 120,000 Proceeds from long-term debt financings 343,923 307,911 Proceeds from Federal ESPC projects 76,699 121,731 Net proceeds from energy asset receivable financing arrangements 8,114 4,651 Contributions from non-controlling interests 499 12,919 Distributions to non-controlling interest (20,521 ) – Distributions to redeemable non-controlling interests, net (338 ) (561 ) Payments on long-term debt and financing leases (61,335 ) (101,035 ) Cash flows from financing activities 265,077 465,674 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (61 ) (1,291 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (48,075 ) 24,253 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 149,888 87,054 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 101,813 $ 111,307

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Adjusted EBITDA: Projects Energy Assets O&M Other Consolidated Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (50 ) $ 5,055 $ 895 $ 468 $ 6,368 Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests — 1,424 — — 1,424 Plus (less): Income tax provision (benefit) (568 ) (227 ) 492 308 5 Plus: Other expenses, net 2,596 6,275 96 231 9,198 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 1,106 14,126 308 496 16,036 Plus: Stock-based compensation 2,772 606 279 305 3,962 Plus: Contingent consideration, restructuring and other charges 214 15 4 152 385 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,070 $ 27,274 $ 2,074 $ 1,960 $ 37,378 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.7 % 54.5 % 9.0 % 7.8 % 11.4 %

